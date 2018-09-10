Golden Knights/NHL

Knights’ Kolesar draws lofty comparisons for skill, toughness

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2018 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2018 - 5:45 pm

The mere mention of the name Tom Wilson is enough to agitate most of the Golden Knights’ fanbase.

Rocky Thompson, who coaches the Knights’ AHL affiliate in Chicago and is on the bench for the Vegas Rookie Faceoff, wasn’t trying to stir up those emotions when he compared Keegan Kolesar to the polarizing Washington Capitals’ winger.

Kolesar is a big, imposing forward who can offer protection to his more finesse-oriented teammates while also possessing enough skill to be a factor offensively.

Thompson believes he can grow into similar player as Wilson, though he acknowledges it’s a lofty standard.

“Tom Wilson is extremely talented and fast, but he’s a guy who can play in all areas of your lineup and that’s what I can do with Keegan right now,” said Thompson, who coached Kolesar with the Wolves last year. “He’s made that step at the AHL level where I can move him up to our top line.

”He just needs to pick up the pace of his game and continue to get faster in order to make that jump at the next level.”

Now in his fourth rookie camp and second with the Knights, Kolesar hopes the strides he has made over the last year are enough. He understands roster spots are limited, but plans to make his case once training camp opens next week.

The 21-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba native, who is 6-foot-2-inches and 230 pounds, started making his case with a goal in the Knights’ 7-6 win over the Avalanche in the first game of the event on Saturday night.

He knows a major part of his job will be to serve as a physical presence. That point was driven home when he was placed on the first line alongside top prospects Cody Glass and Nick Suzuki on Saturday night.

Kolesar wants to make clear he’s not just an enforcer, however. He cut down his penalty minutes to 56 in 64 combined games between the ECHL and AHL last year after averaging 104 minutes in his last two seasons in the WHL.

He added 29 total points.

“I think to be an NHL player, you have to be a jack of all trades,” said Kolesar, who was acquired in a draft day trade with Columbus in 2017. “If one thing stands out more than others, it’s awesome. I think I have a nice arsenal of skills and abilities that can get me to where I need to be in my career.”

Glass is certainly excited about the chance to play with his fellow Winnipeg native.

“He’s a big guy,” the 2017 first-round pick said. “So not only does he add some skill, but he gives you that size for me and (Suzuki) to have more space to play. It’s a lot of fun playing with him. I have a good time with him.

“We don’t really talk about the future, but I think it’s obviously in the back of our heads. It’s awesome that we’re both in Vegas and a part of a great organization. Being able to play with a guy like that helps a lot. I’m looking forward to the future here.”

As for the Wilson comparison, Kolesar believes it makes sense.

“It’s funny because I was just looking at some videos of Tom Wilson and I watched him closely in the playoffs,” Kolesar said. “He’s a real presence on the ice playing with the two of the most talented players in the world and he fits right in.

“I see myself as a power forward. I want to crash and bang and make a presence with my physicality, plus I think I have a pretty good shot so I want to shoot it as much as I can and get to the net and create havoc as much as I can.”

That would certainly help punch his ticket to Las Vegas.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Golden Edge: Free Agency Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen go over the latest free agency news from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Knights Host Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights second day of scrimmage at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Prospects Prepare For Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights getting ready to participate in a scrimmage for the next few days.
Golden Edge: Previous Prospects Fight For Spot
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over day two of the Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Edge: One-On-One With Reid Duke
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Golden Knights prospect Reid Duke.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Wednesday, June 27
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Development Camp
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights development camp and how the prospects are looking to improve their game.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 26, 2018
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights Perron and Neal were key contributors on the second line for the Knights, helping the expansion team to the Pacific Division and Western Conference championships. Perron’s agent, Allan Walsh, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that the Knights have not made a new contract offer since the season ended. Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million offer from the Knights at the trade deadline, according to the Calgary Sun.
Golden Edge 2018 NHL Draft Recap
Bryan Salmond Recaps The Vegas Golden Knights 2018 Draft picks Rounds 2-7.
Golden Edge : NHL Draft Round 1
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the first round of the NHL Draft picks and the rumors surrounding the Knights recruiting Ilya Kovalchuk.
Golden Knights 2018 NHL Draft Preview
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond provides a preview heading into the 2018 NHL Draft and Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee discusses how the team has prepared for it.
Golden Knights Release Schedule For 2018-19 NHL Season
Golden Knights release schedule for 2018-19 NHL season. The Golden Knights will play five of their first six games on the road. The Knights are at Washington on Oct. 10 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final and face Pittsburgh the following night. The NHL previously announced the Knights open the season at home Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, June 21
Golden Edge: Knights Take Home Four Awards
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the NHL awards where the Golden Knights won in four of the categories.
George McPhee On Winning General Manager Of The Year
Golden Knights General Manager George Mcphee talks about winning General Manager of the Year and the Golden Knights.
Deryk Engelland On Winning Mark Messier Award
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about winning the Mark Messier award how much impact a team can have on a community.
Gerard Gallant On Winning Jack Adams Award
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about winning the Jack Adams award at the NHL Awards.
William Karlsson On Winning The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
William Karlsson goes over the Golden Knights season and him winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 19
Golden Knights release 2018 preseason schedule
The Golden Knights will be back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 16. The team’s 2018 NHL preseason schedule was announced Monday. Scheduled is a matchup with the L.A. Kings — Sept. 20 at Staples Center and Sept. 28 at T-Mobile. Two games against the Colorado Avalanche — Sept. 18 in Denver and Sept. 24 at T-Mobile. Two games against the San Jose Sharks — Sept. 22 at San Jose and Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. The team also announced it will hold its training camp at City National Arena beginning Sept. 13.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: What The Knights Next Season Will Look Like
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journals sports columnist Ed Graney and Adam Hill go over what to expect from the Golden Knights next season.
