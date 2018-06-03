Knights opt for business as usual on Stanley Cup road trip

The Golden Knights haven’t changed their regular routine while away from home even for the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) joke around during practice leading up to Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) moves the puck during practice ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) shoots on gaol during practice leading up to Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) puts away his stick at the end of practice leading up to Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) jokes around with teammates during practice leading up to Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant during practice ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players gather during practice ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots the puck during practice ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

George McPhee, general manager of the Golden Knights, fins a spot to watch practice ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) shoots during practice ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) stands before the start of practice ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — The Golden Knights did not “Cave it” in the nation’s capital.

The Knights kept their routine pretty much the same as they spent the last couple of days preparing for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Yeah, some guys took a walk. Other guys stayed in and played a board game or whatever,” center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “It’s another game. It’s more, how do you say, a bigger game. But at the end of the day we’re still playing a game, still having fun being on the road.

“We still do the same routine. It’s just another day. It’s June and we’re still playing hockey. This is fun.”

Alex Tuch said his group that ventured out for dinner Friday night in Georgetown was not exactly warmly received.

“Oh, yeah,” Tuch said. “We got heavily booed. In and out. Mostly on the way out.”

Marchessault takes a ‘hot lap’

Jonathan Marchessault is adding to the team’s road routine by skating a lap around the rink prior to practice.

Marchessault wasn’t exactly burning it Saturday morning, going more at Capitals coach Barry Trotz’s speed than Alex Ovechkin’s. But it was a way to keep things loose.

“I’ve done it Game 2 in Winnipeg, Game 5 in Winnipeg and I’ve done it (Friday),” Marchessault said. “You can check it out in Winnipeg, it’s the same thing. I saw (Ovechkin) doing it against Tampa and the next day I did it in Winnipeg, Game 2. Guys liked it. So we’ll keep it going on the road.”

Not all the Knights saw the lap, however.

“He did a hot lap?” Nate Schmidt said. “I wasn’t paying attention. I was on the bench talking to (Colin Miller).”

High humidity causes ice concerns

After playing conditions in T-Mobile Arena were less than optimum for Game 1, there were concerns about the ice at Capital One Arena going into Game 3.

The humidity was 84 percent outside the building at puck drop and that had Caps coach Barry Trotz concerned.

“We don’t know how the ice conditions are going to be in our rink,” he said prior to the game. “Just as we learned in Vegas for Game 1, there’s new logos, there’s new fresh ice. I know the NHL has been working on that. I think Vegas skated on it yesterday and probably this morning.

“Humidity is not kind to ice. One thing I’ve learned over my years is it’s not necessarily the heat but the humidity. If you get the combination of both, you could have a tough night. We’ll just see how it is.”

Pat Sajak makes player introductions

For Game 1, ring announcer Michael Buffer announced the starting lineups. For Game 3 on Saturday, longtime Capitals fan and “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak did the honors.

