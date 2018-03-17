Knights prospect Erik Brannstrom not ready to put away skates

Erik Brannstrom’s hockey season for his team in Sweden has ended. But the 18-year-old defenseman, a first-round pick of the Golden Knights, wants to stay on the ice.

Brannstrom’s team, HV71, was eliminated Wednesday in the Swedish League playoffs.

“The season ended pretty early here, and I would like to keep playing for a few more months,” Brannstrom told the Swedish hockey website hockeysverige.se.

Brannstrom, the No. 15 overall pick and one of the Knights’ three first-round picks, had 15 points in 44 games for HV71. He signed a three-year entry level contract with the Knights in July.

One option is to join the Chicago Wolves, the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate. But the more likely option is remaining in Sweden and playing for another team, Knights assistant manager Kelly McCrimmon said Saturday.

“Erik is going to have opportunities in Sweden,” he said. “He can return to his junior team and help that team through their playoffs. He’s also a candidate to be involved in the Swedish national program for the World Championships, and that would be a great honor. From a development standpoint, it would be a real valuable opportunity.

“If he has that opportunity, coming to North America at this point would be a nonstarter. We would support him having the experience of being in a national program. We’ll let it play out and see what happens.”

Cody Glass and Nick Suzuki, the Knights’ other first-round picks, probably won’t be coming to Las Vegas for the playoffs and practicing with the team.

“I feel real strongly on these types of things,” McCrimmon said. “Those guys are going into the playoffs. They don’t need to read in the paper what the Vegas Golden Knights might or might not have in store for them when their seasons end.

“I think both those players are hoping to lead their teams to league championships and play in the Memorial Cup.”

Smith injury update

Forward Reilly Smith missed his fifth straight game Friday because of an upper-body injury he sustained March 6 at Columbus. He’s not expected to play when the Knights host the Calgary Flames at 1 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Smith skated on his own the past week and was on the ice again Saturday after practice working with assistant coach Ryan Craig.

“Nothing’s changed,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “He’s still day to day. He’s out there skating and working to get back. But I don’t know when we’ll have him back in the lineup.”

