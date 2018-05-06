Knights’ Will Carrier misses practice, day to day with injury

Golden Knights forward Will Carrier is dealing with an injury again. And coach Gerard Gallant might have to juggle his lineup for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at the San Jose Sharks.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and Knights center Ryan Carpenter, second right, look for the pass as San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) defend during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Golden Knights forward Will Carrier is dealing with an injury again. And coach Gerard Gallant might have to juggle his lineup again.

Carrier appeared to suffer a lower-body injury 8½ minutes into the second period of Friday’s 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.

Carrier, who leads the Knights in hits during the playoffs with 52, was hit into the end boards and didn’t return to the game. He played four minutes in eight shifts.

Carrier did not participate in Saturday’s practice at SAP Center. Gallant said he hadn’t made a decision on his lineup for Game 6 at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

“He’s still listed as day to day,” Gallant said. “I’ll talk to the trainers in the morning, see how he feels. But if he can’t go, we have players ready to step in.

“It was a check behind the net. It’s an innocent play. It happens.”

Forward James Neal also didn’t skate Saturday. But Gallant said Neal was taking a maintenance day and should play Sunday.

Carrier missed long stretches in the regular season with injuries. He was out for 16 games from late November to early January with an upper-body injury, then suffered another upper-body injury Feb. 4 and missed 27 more games. He played in 37 games and had one goal and two assists. In nine postseason games, he’s pointless and has eight penalty minutes.

Gallant’s options are to return Tomas Nosek to the fourth line and have him play alongside Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ryan Carpenter. He could put Tomas Tatar back in the lineup on the third line with Cody Eakin and drop Oscar Lindberg into Carrier’s spot. Or he can give Ryan Reaves his first playoff minutes and put him on the fourth line.

Nosek and Reaves skated with Bellemare and Carpenter at Saturday’s practice, perhaps giving insight into what Gallant might do if Carrier can’t play.

“I’m not worried about putting anybody in,” Gallant said. “Our guys skate every day, and they all work hard. They’ve been part of the club all season long.”

Bellemare said he can play with any of his teammates.

“Obviously I’ve had Nosey (Nosek) with our line all season, so we know each other really well,” Bellemare said. “I’ve played with Reaves, and he’s a hard-working guy.

“I was out for a little bit this year, and it’s never a fun time. I know Willie has been out a couple of times this year, and it’s always tough when it’s the playoffs and you get hurt.”

