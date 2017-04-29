Las Vegas’ Jason Zucker proud of his bounce-back season with Wild

Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) is unable to score past St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche after only 10 seconds elapsed in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) looks to pass the puck against St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 14, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The hometown kid did good.

Actually, more than good. For Jason Zucker, it was a career season as the 25-year-old left wing who is Las Vegas’ lone NHL player, put up his best numbers in six seasons with the Minnesota Wild.

Zucker finished with 22 goals, 25 assists and 47 points in 79 games. He was also a plus-34 which tied him for first in the NHL with teammate Ryan Suter in plus-minus. But he wishes he were still playing. The Wild were eliminated in the first round by St. Louis, losing in five hard-fought games.

“Right now, it’s hard to look at it that way,” he said of enjoying his personal accomplishments from the regular season. “It’s very disappointing to not still be playing. We played hard. We just didn’t get it done.”

For Zucker, this was a pivotal season. He had signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Wild after a disappointing 2015-16 campaign which saw him scored 13 goals and garner just 23 points while playing for Mike Yeo and John Torchetti. He knew he was better than that but he still had to prove it.

He worked hard in the off-season on his strength, conditioning and his overall game. He came to training camp with a positive attitude ready to do whatever new coach Bruce Boudreau asked of him. He also got married.

“I had a fresh start with the new coach,” Zucker said. “Bruce let me earn my way. He put me with two great linemates (Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund) for most of the season and we really clicked.”

He said being a family man also helped with his bounce-back season.

“It was nice to come home and have our own house and feel like a home,” he said of his marriage to Twin Cities sports broadcaster Carly Aplin last summer. “It’s a very underestimated part of an athlete’s life.”

Zucker also wanted to show he could play both ends of the rink. And he’s very proud of his plus-minus stat.

“It was big,” he said. “I needed to prove I could play a two-way game. It wasn’t in my M.O. But I felt if I could do it, it would help me stick around.”

He also was fifth in the NHL in minor penalties drawn over 60 minutes this season. Zucker averaged 1.69 penalties drawn. Washington’s Tom Wilson was first at 1.87.

“I think my skating had a lot to do with it,” he said of his success at drawing penalties. “I tried to use my speed whenever I could and if you’re a defenseman, you have to make a decision to either let me go by you or try and stop me by holding or hooking or tripping.”

Zucker plans to be back in Las Vegas in June. Whether he is back for good remains to be seen. The Wild have not indicated whether he will be one of its 11 protected players in the June 21 NHL Expansion Draft as the Golden Knights put together their inaugural roster. And he has no idea what’s going to happen.

“I have zero control over it,” he said. “And I prefer it that way. I try not to think about it. Wherever the cards fall, they fall.”

Expansion Draft reveal

The NHL is determined to milk as much drama out of its announcement of the Golden Knights’ 30 selections on June 21.

According to Yahoo Sports, the plan is to have four segments devoted to the expansion draft reveal during the Awards Show at T-Mobile Arena.

“We started thinking that these two events could be combined, and be at a much larger venue than we’ve ever done for the awards show,” NHL executive vice president Steve Mayer told Yahoo. “It felt right. It felt like we could pull this off. We felt like one could help the other.”

Mayer said the league will do its best to keep the names of the 30 selected players secret.

“I hope the list does not leak,” he said. “We’ll do everything to protect that. But I clearly understand that it may.”

Empty seats in Ottawa

In the aftermath of the Ottawa Senators’ 2-1 win over the New York Rangers Thursday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round series, the news wasn’t about getting the jump on the series. It was about empty seats at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Nearly 2,000 seats went vacant, creating a stir in Canada’s capital as Game 1 drew 16,744. Official capacity is 18,572. A poll in the Ottawa Sun showed nearly half who voted said the tickets were too expensive in citing why there were so many empty seats.

As for the players, they said it’s their job to perform regardless of how many show up to watch.

“It is what it is,” Senators captain Erik Karlsson said. “That’s something that we as players can’t control. We go out there every day to do the best that we can for this team and this city. Whatever reason it was for not being full, is again, I have no knowledge of.”

Steve Carp’s weekly NHL notebook appears Sundays. Contact him at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.