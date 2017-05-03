Las Vegas’ Jason Zucker to have sports hernia surgery

Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) looks to pass the puck against St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 14, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Jason Zucker didn’t get through his best NHL season unscathed.

The 25-year-old left wing of the Minnesota Wild is scheduled to undergo sports hernia surgery Thursday in Philadelphia. Zucker, Las Vegas’ lone NHL player, is expected to recover in time to attend training camp in September.

The news was first reported Wednesday by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Zucker, a six-year veteran, is coming off a career year for the Wild. In 79 games played, he finished with 22 goals, 25 assists and 47 points and had a plus-minus rating of plus 34, tied for first in the NHL. He missed three games toward the end of the regular season with a lower body injury.

He returned in time for the end of the regular season and played in all five games of Minnesota’s first-round playoff series against St. Louis. He scored the tying goal in Game 5 for his lone point of the series.

