Golden Knights/NHL

Maple Leaf great Johnny Bower dies at 93

The Associated Press
December 26, 2017 - 10:31 pm
 

TORONTO — Johnny Bower didn’t even want to come to Toronto. Yet the pint-sized goalie with the big heart became a part of Maple Leafs lore.

Bower, a beloved two-time Vezina Trophy winner who helped the Leafs win their last Stanley Cup in 1967, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

His family said in a statement that the Hall of Famer died after a short battle with pneumonia.

Bower was a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who became known as the China Wall. His career took off after the Leafs claimed him in an intra-league draft in 1958, and he played 475 regular-season games and won four Stanley Cups for the Leafs before playing his final game as a 45-year-old in 1969.

“There may not be a more loved Toronto Maple Leaf nor a former player who loved them as much back,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

Yet Bower originally had no desire to be in Toronto. He was playing happily with the minor league Cleveland Barons in his 30s when Toronto acquired him. He said he only showed up to avoid being suspended.

“They just wanted me for one year, but I had a good team in front of me,” Bower recalled with a laugh in 2014. “I was there for 13 years, so it turned out really nice for me.”

The 5-foot-9 Bower won the Vezina Trophy in 1961 and shared it with teammate Terry Sawchuk in 1965. The Leafs hoisted the Cup in 1962, ‘63, ‘64 and ‘67, and Bower remained a standout into his 40s despite near-sightedness and painful arthritis.

Bower pioneered the poke-check, brazenly diving head first at opposing players to knock the puck off their sticks. The move came with a cost —the mask-less goalie suffered cuts and lost teeth by throwing himself into the action.

“I got a couple hundred stitches in the face,” he said during a 2005 interview.

Bower was the only boy among nine children in a family raised in rural Saskatchewan. He made his first goalie pads from an old mattress, but put his hockey career on hold when he lied about his age in 1940 to fight in World War II. He told authorities that his birth certificate had burned in a fire, allowing him to enlist at 16 years old. He was stationed in England but did not see action during the war because of his arthritis.

“It’s a good thing I didn’t because the Germans were right there waiting,” he said. “A lot of guys there were killed on the beaches. I know four or five good hockey players from Prince Albert who were killed. They never came back.”

Upon his return, he played junior hockey with his hometown Prince Albert Black Hawks before turning pro with the Barons in 1945. He played eight seasons in the American Hockey League before joining the NHL’s New York Rangers in 1953. He had a sour experience with the Rangers and ended up back with Cleveland until being selected by Toronto.

Bower wanted to remain in the AHL, but he agreed to show up when Cleveland general manager James Hendy ensured him the Barons would take him back if Toronto didn’t work out.

He never returned, instead becoming a fixture for one of the league’s most storied franchises.

“He was an inspiration to us,” said George Armstrong, who captained the Leafs’ last championship team. “He shamed others into hard work.

“John gave everything he could during workouts and we weren’t going to let that old guy show us up.”

Bower was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1976. Toronto paid tribute to him with a commemorative banner in 1995, and Cleveland retired his No. 1 in 2002.

“Johnny Bower enriched us all by sharing the pure joy he felt for the game he played and for the men who played it, with him and against him,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “It was a personal privilege to know him, a delight to be in his presence.”

Toronto honored Bower for his 90th birthday on Nov. 8, 2014, during a game against the Rangers. He was given a framed, autographed crest from each team and an enthusiastic rendition of “Happy Birthday” from the sellout crowd.

———

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
5 wins that define the Golden Knights
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter David Schoen selects the five wins that cement the Vegas Golden Knights' place as a top NHL team.
Forward Alex Tuch On How All Four Lines Helped Defense
Golden Knights' forward Alex Tuch goes over how all four lines helped out the defense after their win against the Washington Capitals.
Gerard Gallant On Win Against Capitals
Head Coach Gerard Gallant talks to the press after the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals.
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights shutout victory against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena.
George McPhee is grateful to the Islanders for keeping him involved in NHL
The New York Islanders gave McPhee a job after the Capitals fired him in 2014. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights near top of Pacific Division
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over what to expect from the Golden Knights during the Capitals game and how they have been performing so far this season.
Golden Edge: Jon Merrill interview
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill about his game-winning goal against Pittsburgh, what the atmosphere in T-Moblie Arena is like and more.
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic staying confident
Golden Knights forward Brendan Leipsic talks about staying confident while he waits to score his first goal of the season. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights edge Lightning with late goal
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, including Shea Theodore's late goal and Vegas' solid play across the board.
Golden Knights' Theodore on his game-winning goal
After scoring the game-winning goal with less than 3 seconds remaining in regulation, Shea Theodore breaks down the Golden Knights' win. Marc-Andre Fleury and Erik Haula also discuss what led to the their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Gallant says winning builds confidence
After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena with mere seconds left in the game, Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team's big wins are building confidence.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recent call-up Tomas Hyka
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recently called-up forward Tomas Hyka Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Bellemare looking forward to facing NHL’s top team
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 about facing Tampa Bay when they visit T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant knows Golden Knights face stern task vs. Lightning
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, about facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is currently the best team in the NHL and the highest scoring. The Knights host the Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
Golden Edge: Coach Gerard Gallant on Knights' 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks after the Golden Knights 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond, reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on the third period in 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks about the third-period domination on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 against Florida. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault on winning for Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about winning Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, for coach Gerard Gallant. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on 5-2 win over Florida
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about the team's 5-2 win over Florida on Sunday Dec 17, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond talks about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Gerard Gallant holds no grudges against his former team
Golden Knights head coach and ex-Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant is happy working for the Knights. The Golden Knights face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault's thoughts when Gallant was fired at Florida last season
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about how he felt when head coach Gerard Gallant was fired while he was at Florida last season. The player and coach have been reunited with the Golden Knights and face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Fleury Plays Against Former Team
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Fleury says playing against his former team was "different" than expected
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury says playing against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins was a different experience than he anticipated.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Pittsburg Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp look ahead to the Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Sit Down
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond sits down with Golden Knights' defensemen Deryk Engelland to talk about the fans and when he used to play for the Las Vegas Wranglers.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about return from injury, playing Pittsburgh
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he expects when he plays against his former team as well as how he feels returning from a long injury layoff.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In Overtime To Hurricanes
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Engelland: The lack of intensity cost the Golden Knights
Golden Knights Deryk Engelland says that the team's lack of intensity coming out of the gate against the Carolina Hurricanes cost them.
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like