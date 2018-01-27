Marc-Andre Fleury enjoys bounce-back season with Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury, who was supplanted as the No. 1 goaltender after 13 seasons with the Penguins, will represent the Golden Knights this weekend at the NHL All-Star Game festivities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Marc-Andre Fleury’s signature play from the first half of the season wasn’t one of his many glove saves or diving stops.

Actually, it wasn’t a save at all.

In his second game back on Dec. 14 following a two-month layoff due to a concussion, the Golden Knights goaltender spotted Pittsburgh Penguins forward Conor Sheary speeding through the neutral zone in pursuit of a long pass off the boards about seven minutes into the first period.

Without hesitating, Fleury made a daring dash from his crease, and his diving poke-check some 40 feet away from his net sent T-Mobile Arena into near pandemonium.

That the play came against his former team made it all the more memorable.

“For him, I think coming in here he had a lot to prove, and he wanted to show everyone what kind of goalie he was, what kind of goalie he is,” Knights forward James Neal said. “And he’s been exactly what we expected and what I’ve seen him do in the past. He’s maybe playing the best hockey that he’s played.”

Fleury, who was supplanted as the No. 1 netminder after 13 seasons with the Penguins, is enjoying a bounce-back season for the Knights at age 33.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner joins Neal and coach Gerard Gallant at Amalie Arena this weekend at the NHL All-Star Game festivities.

“I didn’t think too much about my previous team. It was just about trying to do good here,” Fleury said. “I had a good season in the playoffs last year, so I didn’t want to show anybody (up). I wanted to play for my teammates. I wanted to do well for my teammates, my coaches, my team and this city.”

Fleury was a bright spot for the Penguins during the 2015-16 regular season before he suffered a concussion late in the season and was replaced by rookie Matt Murray entering the postseason.

The Penguins won the first of their two straight Stanley Cups with Murray in net, and last season, Fleury largely was relegated to the role of Murray’s backup.

Fleury went 18-10-7 in 38 regular-season games for Pittsburgh, the fewest appearances of his career since the lockout-shortened season in 2012-13.

His 3.02 goals-against average was the highest it’s been since Fleury’s second season in the league.

“I’m sure he arrived here with a pretty big chip on his shoulder,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Hall of Fame goalie, three Stanley Cups, unbelievable guy and teammate in the room, one of the best team guys you can play with. I’m sure (being left exposed by Pittsburgh) had the same effect on him as everyone.”

Fleury (12-4-2) is on pace to set career bests in goals-against average and save percentage despite being on injured reserve for 25 games due to a concussion suffered Oct. 13 against Detroit.

Entering the All-Star break, Fleury ranks No. 2 in the NHL behind St. Louis’ Carter Hutton in goals against (1.77) and save percentage (.942).

“He can go out there and steal games for us,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “From the moment he came into the league, you saw him have that ability to do that, which is so cool that he’s doing it here now with us. We really value the things that (he’s) done for us this year.”

This will be Fleury’s third All-Star Game appearance and first since 2015.

Since returning Dec. 12, Fleury has two shutouts and has not allowed more than three goals in any of his 14 starts.

“I think it shows our team success,” Fleury said. “How many points that we have, the wins that we have, it’s because of our team. Me and James are going to the game, but the success we’ve had is because of the way our team has been playing together every night.”

Knights send Garrison to minors

Veteran defenseman Jason Garrison was assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday, the Golden Knights announced.

Garrison, 33, filled in for the injured Brayden McNabb in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

Garrison has one assist in five games with the Knights this season. In 33 games with Chicago, he leads the team’s defensemen with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists).

