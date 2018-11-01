Golden Knights/NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury pranks friend Sidney Crosby in new commercial

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2018 - 5:01 pm
 

ST. LOUIS — Marc-Andre Fleury is a renowned prankster, and his reputation was put to good use in a commercial promoting a new stick from hockey equipment manufacturer CCM.

The Golden Knights goaltender disguised himself as former Penguins teammate Sidney Crosby in order to steal a batch of sticks out of the locker of Pittsburgh’s captain.

“I like when they make funny commercials, not just all serious,” Fleury said Wednesday after the Knights’ practice at Enterprise Center. “I think I got the best of him on this one.”

On Friday, CCM released the first commercial in the campaign with Crosby repeatedly scoring on a shooter-tutor tarp with Fleury’s picture on it.

In the latest commercial, Crosby walks into the Penguins facility and grabs a pile of CCM sticks from his locker before loading them into the back of a “MA Flower delivery” van.

Once he’s behind the steering wheel, Crosby then takes off a mask to reveal Fleury as the perpetrator of the stick theft.

Fleury said he and Crosby texted after the commercials debuted, and the longtime friends shared a good laugh.

“We weren’t even together when we did it. He was in Pittsburgh, I think, and I was in Montreal,” Fleury said. “We didn’t know what it was going to look like, right? I like how it turned out.”

Halloween spirit

Fleury lightened the mood at the end of Wednesday’s practice, dressing up in a blond wig that he had stashed away on the bench in a Whole Foods grocery bag. He wore the flowing locks under his helmet during a shootout drill to the delight of his teammates and the Knights’ training staff.

“Something to make the guys laugh a bit,” he said. “I thought we had a serious practice, a good practice. We talked about last game and stuff, and I thought it was something great to get a laugh.”

Heavy hitters

Knights fourth-line wingers William Carrier and Ryan Reaves rank 1-2 in the NHL in hits entering Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

Carrier recorded four hits in Tuesday’s loss at Nashville and has a league-high 59 hits through 12 games. Reaves, who spent his first seven seasons with the Blues, has 48 hits.

As a team, the Knights lead the league with 331 hits, 19 more than Montreal.

Allen available

Blues goaltender Jake Allen practiced Wednesday and will be available to play against the Knights on Thursday.

Allen left Saturday’s game against Chicago following a second-period collision.

“I’m feeling good,” Allen told reporters Wednesday. “I’m ready to go. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

With Allen cleared, the Blues returned goaltender Ville Husso to the American Hockey League.

