Marc-Andre Fleury understands Alex Ovechkin’s desire for rest

Washington Capitals star winger Alexander Ovechkin made his priorities clear when he told the NHL he will skip the All-Star Game. He wants to get ready for a run at a second straight Stanley Cup.

The Washington Capitals’ star winger decided taking a break was more important than competing in the 3-on-3 tournament in San Jose, California, despite being named captain of the Metropolitan Division. He wants to get ready for a run at a second straight Stanley Cup and is willing to miss one game as punishment to do so.

It’s a desire Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury respects and sympathizes with. He just doesn’t sound likely to follow suit.

“Obviously, the main thing I want to do is win here in Vegas, and that’s the most important thing, right?” Fleury, who has been named to the game four times, said Thursday. “I think just for the fans, for the sponsors and the league, it’s a good thing to show up.”

Ovechkin certainly deserves time off. The 10-time All-Star Game nominee has played 253 straight games, including the playoffs, dating to the end of the 2015-16 regular season. He had less rest than ever this offseason, too, after winning the Stanley Cup for the first time.

“It’s a tough decision, obviously. I like to be a part of all the events,” Ovechkin said last week. “Right now, my body needs a rest.”

Fleury also deserves a rest — his teams have played into June each of the past three seasons — but the game is still special in his eyes. Plus, he’s the only Knights’ representative as of now, while the Capitals still will have two players in goaltender Braden Holtby and defenseman John Carlson.

“I’ve had great times the times that I’ve went,” Fleury said. “Hopefully I can represent the Golden Knights in a good way again.”

Winter Classic remains exclusive club

The NHL moved its Winter Classic to a new venue this year, Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, but continued its trend of recycling teams.

The Boston Bruins, making their third Winter Classic appearance, defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, who were making their fourth, Tuesday in the event’s 11th edition. Just 11 of the league’s 31 teams have participated in the marquee outdoors New Year’s Day game.

The Dallas Stars will become the 12th team when they host the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in 2020. Their opponent has yet to be announced.

“It’ll be fun to see the Cotton Bowl back in use on Jan. 1,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on NBC on Jan. 1. “That’s an iconic stadium, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Crosby kills them with kindness

Sidney Crosby had the ultimate comeback after getting heckled by a fan in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-2 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

He gave the guy his stick.

Crosby wrote “GOOD CHIRPS TAKE IT EASY ON ME NEXT TIME!” on the blade and had a team trainer deliver it to the Rangers fan after the game.

One of the fan’s best heckles, according to ESPN? “Hey, Crosby, you were voted third toughest Canadian, behind Celine Dion and a close second to Avril Lavigne.”

