Minnesota Wild split with GM Chuck Fletcher

Wild owner Craig Leipold said Monday the team will not renew Fletcher’s contract.

In this May 10, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Fletcher was fired Monday, April 23, 2018, after the hockey team's first-round playoff exit. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have split with longtime general manager Chuck Fletcher after the team’s first-round playoff exit.

Leipold said Fletcher and his staff “built a winning culture and a perennial playoff team,” but said he feels “it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey.”

Fletcher was the Wild’s general manager for nine seasons.

The Wild have made six straight appearances in the playoffs. They were ousted in five games by Winnipeg this year.

While the team searches for a new general manager, Brent Flahr, senior vice president of hockey operations, will serve as acting GM.