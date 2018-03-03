Nate Schmidt, James Neal miss Golden Knights’ game

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt missed his first game of the season Friday. Schmidt and forward James Neal did not play Friday against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena because of undisclosed injuries.

Schmidt and forward James Neal did not play Friday against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena because of undisclosed injuries. They are listed as day to day, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Gallant said both players are expected to be with the Knights for the five-game trip that begins Sunday at New Jersey. Defenseman Brad Hunt replaced Schmidt in the lineup Friday.

Schmidt was credited on the official play-by-play with a hit on Los Angeles’ Dustin Brown with 4:13 remaining in the third period Tuesday, but did not appear again in the Knights’ 4-1 loss.

He did not practice Thursday and was not at the Knights’ optional skate Friday morning at City National Arena.

Schmidt was one of four players who appeared in all 63 games before missing Friday’s game. William Karlsson, Colin Miller and Reilly Smith are the only Knights to appear in every game.

Neal, who appeared to hurt his right hand after an awkward fall midway through the second period Monday, missed his second consecutive game.

He worked out with injured forward William Carrier after practice, and both players wore red, noncontact jerseys.

Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare practiced Friday but was not cleared for contact. Gallant said he is unsure whether Bellemare will be on the trip.

Sens’ Burrows returns

Ottawa forward Alex Burrows rejoined the lineup Friday after he served a 10-game suspension for kneeing New Jersey’s Taylor Hall in the head during a scrum Feb. 6.

Burrows replaced Marion Gaborik, who suffered an undisclosed injury in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at Washington.

“Obviously, I messed up on that one,” Burrows said Thursday after practice at T-Mobile Arena. “I let the emotions get the best of me. I’ve moved on now. I’ve put it behind me. I’m looking forward to getting back into the lineup and helping the guys win some games.”

Hague hits 30

Nicolas Hague, a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) by the Knights in June, became the first defenseman in the major junior Ontario Hockey League in 18 years to reach the 30-goal mark.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 215-pound Hague had 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) in 59 games, a Mississauga Steelheads franchise record for points by a defenseman. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Knights in September.

