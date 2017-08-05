Nate Schmidt to receive $4.45 million after arbiter rules

Nate Schmidt went to binding arbitration Thursday and on Saturday was awarded $2.15 million for the upcoming season and $2.3 million for 2018-19 after both sides were unable to reach their own deal.

Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 12, 2017. The Ducks won 5-2. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

The 26-year-old restricted free agent defenseman went to binding arbitration Thursday and on Saturday was awarded $2.15 million for the upcoming season and $2.3 million for 2018-19 after both sides were unable to reach their own deal.

Schmidt originally asked for $2.75 million for one season while the Knights countered with two years with a total of $1.9 million. Schmidt made $875,000 last season as a member of the Washington Capitals and had three goals and 14 assists in 60 games. He was left unprotected by Washington in the NHL Expansion Draft June 21 and claimed by the Knights.

Of the 30 players who filed for arbitration, Schmidt’s was the only one which the arbiter ruled on. The other cases were settled prior to the hearing or the ruling.

