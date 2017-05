Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane poses with the Art Ross Trophy, left, the Hart Trophy, center, and the Ted Lindsay Award after winning the awards at the NHL Awards show held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the June 21 NHL Awards Show and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena.

Prices are $15, $20 and $30 plus applicable fees and will be on sale at the T-Mobile box office and online at AXS.com.

The Expansion Draft will reveal the 30 players selected by the Golden Knights and the Awards Show will honor the league’s top players in a number of categories.