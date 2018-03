The National Hockey League’s 30 owners met this morning in Las Vegas to vote on expanding the league to 31 teams. Las Vegas is expected to be awarded a team.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final series between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Monday, May 30, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The National Hockey League’s 30 owners met this morning at the Encore in Las Vegas to vote on expanding the league to 31 teams. Las Vegas and Bill Foley, the billionaire behind Vegas’ pursuit for an NHL team, is expected to be awarded a team.

