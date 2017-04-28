NHL teams with worst draft lottery odds can still come out looking good

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly reveals the Edmonton Oilers as number 1 in the NHL Draft Lottery at the TSN studios inToronto on Tuesday April 10, 2012. Edmonton won the right to pick first overall in the league's annual amateur draft for the third year in a row. (AP Photo/ The Canadian Press, Aaron Vincent Elkaim)

The Tampa Bay Lightning missed the NHL playoffs by one point. So did the New York Islanders.

The Los Angeles Kings battled until the final week for a postseason berth after injuries had taken their toll on the roster and then-general manager Dean Lombardi couldn’t make the right moves to get the Kings into the playoffs.

Those three franchises are among the 15 that have assembled in Toronto for Saturday’s NHL Draft Lottery. It’s an important day for all 31 NHL teams as the order for the June 23-24 Entry Draft in Chicago will be set.

The expansion Golden Knights, who basically need everything, will be gunning for the top spot and will ultimately select no lower than sixth after the weighted lottery’s three phases have been drawn. The Lightning, Islanders and Kings are figuring to be in the middle of the pack.

Colorado, the worst team in the NHL, has the best chance at the No. 1 overall pick. The Avalanche’s odds are 18 percent. Vancouver, the second-worst team this season, is next at 12.3 percent. Both the Knights and Arizona, which had the third-worst record, have their odds at the No. 1 pick set at 10.3 percent.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Kings have a 4.5 percent chance of hitting it big while the Lightning are at 1.8 percent and the Isles are at the bottom at 0.9 percent of picking first.

There will be good players available late in the lottery. While no one is projecting a deep draft in terms of players stepping right into the NHL out of junior hockey or college, teams like the Kings, Islanders and Lightning don’t need to hit it real big in order to have a successful draft.

L.A. will be looking for scoring. Tampa Bay some defense. The Islanders also are looking for offense. They’ll be able to find it in Chicago without having to move up.

Los Angeles might want to grab Cody Glass, the 6-foot-2-inch, 179-pound center for the Portland Winterhawks who can also pay right wing and has 32 goals, 62 assists, 94 points and is a plus-31 for the season. If Glass is gone, maybe the Kings look at 6-foot-5, 203-pound center Michael Rasmussen of the Tri-City Americans. Rasmussen has 32 goals and 55 points in 50 games with 50 penalty minutes and is a minus-13 for the season.

The Lightning, who will get a lot of offense back with the expected return of captain Steven Stamkos, can afford to roll the dice on a defenseman. They’ll have a shot at Juuso Valimaki, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner who has a high hockey I.Q. and has had a strong second season for Tri-City with 19 goals and 61 points. Another option is Callan Foote of the Kelowna Rockets. Foote, a 6-3, 198-pounder, has only six goals. But the son of former NHLer Adam Foote has 51 assists and a lot of scouts like his poise and skates well for someone his size.

As for the Islanders, they need to find some offense. Nicholas Suzuki, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound center from the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League might be a good fit though the Isles already have a couple of small quick forwards in Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Ho-Sang. He had 45 goals and 96 points in 65 games.

But the reality is, there’s a good player for each of the 15 lottery teams selecting Saturday. It’s just a matter of fnding the best fit.

How it works

— The NHL Draft Lottery uses a weighted system to determine the teams with the best chances of landing the first three picks. There are three separate draws, one for each of the three top spots.

— The 14 teams that did not make the playoffs are entered into the lottery with the worst team having the highest percentage of getting the No. 1 picks. Odds decrease in descending order according to the team’s finish during the 2016-17 regular season.

— The Golden Knights, which will begin play in 2017-18, were given odds equivalent to the team with the third-worst record from the 2016-17 teams, which was Arizona. Both the Golden Knights and the Coyotes have a 10.3 percent chance of winning the first lottery.

— Once the first lottery draw is complete, the draw for the second spot will be held with the odds increasing on a proportionate basis for the remaining 14 teams. The process will be repeated for the third lottery draw for the No. 3 spot.

— The 12 clubs not selected will be assigned their draft selection spots from No. 4 to No. 15 in inverse order based on regular-season point totals.

NHL Awards Show and Expansion Draft tickets

A presale for Golden Knights season-ticket holders is under way for the June 21 NHL Awards Show and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena. Those eligible can purchase seats for the event through 5 p.m. Tuesday by contacting their ticket services account executive.

Tickets are priced from $15 to $30 plus applicable service fees.

Following the presale, remaining tickets will be available for the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena box office and online at tmobilearena.com.

