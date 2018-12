The NHL Board of Governors has voted unanimously to approve expansion to Seattle.

SEA ISLAND, Ga. — The NHL Board of Governors has voted unanimously to approve expansion to Seattle.

Twenty-four of 31 votes were needed to award the league’s 32nd franchise to the Emerald City. Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to make the formal announcement at noon Eastern.

Play is expected to begin in 2021, depending on the progress of arena renovations for Seattle’s first major winter sports team since the NBA’s SuperSonics left town in 2008.