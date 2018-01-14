Oilers star Connor McDavid spends 21st birthday in Las Vegas

Thanks to a fun quirk in the schedule, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid celebrated his 21st birthday Saturday in Las Vegas.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) keeps the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Thanks to a fun quirk in the schedule — or someone in the NHL office who enjoys a good party — Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid spent his birthday Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

His 21st birthday.

Vegas, baby.

“I can’t really remember the last time I played on my birthday,” McDavid told the Oilers’ official website before the game. “Birthday game is something that’s new to me, but I’m looking forward to it. It doesn’t really mean anything, but it’s a little bit different.”

McDavid finished with two assists in the Oilers’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Golden Knights to reach 200 points for his career.

He was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” midway through the first period by the large contingent of Edmonton fans in attendance.

The Oilers started their five-day bye after Saturday’s game.

In Friday’s victory at Arizona, McDavid recorded two assists to surpass 100 career road points. The Oilers captain reached the mark in 85 games, the 10th-fewest games in NHL history.

McDavid, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner, has the most points in the NHL since the beginning of the 2016-17 season with 152 (45 goals, 107 assists).

Fan Fest

The Golden Knights’ Fan Fest takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience.

The midseason rally will be at the 3rd Street Stage adjacent to the D Las Vegas, and selected players, coaches and team executives and broadcasters will be in attendance. Admission is free.

The event originally was scheduled for Oct. 3, but was postponed after the mass shooting on the Strip on Oct. 1.

Ferguson featured

Knights goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson will be featured Sunday along with Hall of Famer Mark Recchi as part of Sportsnet’s “Hometown Hockey” broadcast when the show visits Kamloops, British Columbia.

Ferguson, who made his NHL debut Nov. 14 at Edmonton, is 14-16-1 with a 3.10 goals-against average for the Kamloops Blazers of the major junior Western Hockey League.

Fun facts

Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky was in attendance for Saturday’s game. … Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland appeared to record his 100th career NHL point with an assist on Reilly Smith’s second-period goal. It was later changed to an unassisted goal.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203.