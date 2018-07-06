Oscar Dansk re-signs for two-way deal with Golden Knights

Goaltender Oscar Dansk, who had a 3-0-0 record while filling in for Vegas Golden Knights starters last season, signed a two two-year, two-way contract, the team announced Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk (35) makes a save during their game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, October 21, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights won the game 3-2 in overtime. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk (35) defends as Colorado Avalanche attacks during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Goaltender Oscar Dansk, who had a 3-0-0 record while filling in for Golden Knights starters last season, signed a two two-year, two-way contract, the team announced Friday.

The deal will have an average annual value of $675,000 at the NHL level. His minor-league salary was undisclosed.

DUST OFF YOUR DANSK-ING SHOES 🕺🏻 We've re-signed Oscar Dansk! Read: https://t.co/8kDPp9jkm4 pic.twitter.com/rtiWA4yiy2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 6, 2018

Dansk, 24, played in four NHL games last season with a 1.78 goals-against average and .946 save percentage. He recorded his first NHL shutout Oct. 27 against the Colorado Avalanche, stopping 32 shots.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native had a 13-3-1 record for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.