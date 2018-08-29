Oscar Dansk’s mask to feature 58 Knights logos for Oct. 1 victims

Golden Knights backup goalie Oscar Dansk will honor Las Vegas shooting victims on his mask this season.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk (35) makes a save during their game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, October 21, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights won the game 3-2 in overtime. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The black and gold mask dons large red stars, a nod to the Knights’ alternative logo, and 58 small Knights’ primary logos, one for each of the Oct. 1 shooting victims.

For his new mask, @OscarDansk wanted to honor those who lost their lives last October. As a tribute, @daveartofficial adorned Dansk's mask with 58 @GoldenKnights logos representing each victim. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/0VYsbnMw2W — NHL (@NHL) August 29, 2018

The Route 91 shooting happened the same night as one of the Knights’ first preseason games. The Knights did outreach in the community after the shooting and held multiple tributes to victims and survivors throughout its inaugural season.

The Knights open the 2018-19 preseason Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena against the Coyotes.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.