Oscar Lindberg’s versatility key to Golden Knights’ fast start

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2017 - 9:15 pm
 

It helps to be multi-faceted in today’s NHL.

Win a faceoff. Kill a penalty. Play on the wing. Move from line to line. Go back to being a center. Take a shift on the power play.

It’s what Oscar Lindberg does and why he has become a valuable member of the Golden Knights, who are 8-1 and the talk of the hockey world. The 6-foot-1-inch, 202-pound forward from Sweden has been consistent every night.

“You try to help the team wherever you can,” said Lindberg, who turns 26 Sunday. “I don’t see myself as a flashy player. I just try to do my job wherever they need me.”

Lindberg, who has scored four goals this season, has endeared himself to coach Gerard Gallant, who loves his versatility and reliability.

“He’s been tremendous for us,” Gallant said. “The guy comes to work every day, never complains and does whatever you ask of him.”

Lindberg’s goal that gave the Knights a 2-0 lead in Friday’s 7-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche was a thing of beauty and epitomized his skill level. He won a footrace to a loose puck near center ice, eluded one defender, got by another, and with a third defender trying to shut him down, flicked the puck over Semyon Varlamov’s shoulder.

The Avalanche challenged the goal, claiming Lindberg was offside. But replay showed a Colorado player had played the puck into the Avalanche zone, and the goal stood.

“It was a great goal,” Gallant said. “I think, like I said, most of these guys didn’t have a whole lot of ice time with the teams that they were playing for last season. They’re given an opportunity to step up, and those guys are taking advantage of it, and that’s who we want.”

General manager George McPhee had several choices when the New York Rangers compiled their list of available players for the NHL Expansion Draft. He could have taken goaltender Antti Raanta. He could have had the speedy Michael Grabner or fellow Swedish forward Jesper Fast.

Instead, McPhee selected Lindberg, who in three seasons with the Rangers had only 21 goals and 48 points, and had undergone a bilateral procedure on his hips in 2016.

“It was a similar process with all the players we were looking for,” McPhee said. “He was one of those players who may have been stunted in their development.

“But our scouts liked what they saw of him during the playoffs last year. He seemed to be playing like the player he was projected to be.”

On Tuesday, in the second game of a six-game trip, Lindberg and the Knights will be in New York to face his former team. But it’s not going to be about renewing acquaintances. It’s about maintaining the team’s fast start.

“We’ve got some momentum and need to keep it going,” he said. “It’s hard to win on the road, but we’ve got a talented group of guys who get along and work hard.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights rout Avalanche 7-0
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights 7-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 before heading out on the road for six away games.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on team's fast start
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's fast start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward James Neal on team's historic 7-1 start
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the expansion team's historic start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on center Vadim Shipachyov
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant answers whether Vadim Shipachyov has played up to his expectations Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights continue implausible start in NHL
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to the best start for an expansion franchise in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks to become the first expansion team to win seven of their first eight NHL games. Vegas has won four straight games and sit in second place of the Western Conference.
Gallant: People weren't expecting us to beat Chicago
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a record-breaking start for their first season. Head coach Gerard Gallant says their win over the Chicago Blackhawks was not expected.
MacKenzie on the Chicago Blackhawks' fans taking over the T-Mobile Arena
Peter MacKenzie, whose dad played with the original Chicago Blackhawks team, speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's fans and how they will likely take over the T-Mobile Arena when they play the Golden Knights.
Maxime Lagace ready for whatever role Golden Knights have for him
The goaltender is reunited with Chicago Wolves teammate Oscar Dansk. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks following the Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and what needs to be improved before the next game.
Reilly Smith Talks About Synergy With The Team
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith talks about how the team's synergy has improved throughout the beginning of the season following the team's 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
William Karlsson On Scoring Winning Goal Against Blues
Golden Knights center William Karlsson talks about scoring the winning goal in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights Goaltender on His NHL Debut
Golden Knights Goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about making his NHL debut on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on injury
Injured Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, after practice at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on Golden Knights injuries
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant gives an injury update Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk on callup
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about being called up to the NHL on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland says team won’t change way they play vs. Blues
The Knights face the West’s best team Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights’ hot start, what to expect going forward
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ hot start, the status of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and what to expect from the team moving forward.
Golden Edge: Knights beat Blues in OT
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen talk about the Golden Knights' win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and the injury Malcolm Subban suffered during the game.
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks about his father
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks after practice Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena about his father being at the game Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin on the increase in faceoff violations
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin talks about the increase in faceoff violations Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Reilly Smith says the team is riding a high right now
With the Golden Knights securing their fifth victory during their home stand at the T-Mobile Arena, Reilly Smith says what's motivating the team and also addresses how they can improve.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Snag OT Win over Buffalo
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights win over the Buffalo Sabres, which saw the Golden Knights lose a 3-goal lead before winning in overtime.
Perron on his game-winning goal in OT
David Perron scored the game-winning goal for the Vegas Golden Knights to defeat the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.
Coach Gallant: The Golden Knights are off to a great start
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gegard Gallant reflects on the team's 5-1 start to the season and discusses how the team has come together.
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch on the team's level of confidence
Vegas Golden Knights right win Alex Tuch discusses how confident the team is with their 5-1 start on the season and how much their overtime win at home helped to boost their morale.
Jon Merrill was glad to finally play for Golden Knights
Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill made his first appearance in the lineup Sunday, Oct. 16, 2017, after sitting out the first four games as a healthy scratch. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant liked the bounce-back effort of Golden Knights vs. Bruins
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the team's practice facility. The Knights play Buffalo at home Tuesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights defeat the Bruins
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporters Steve Carp and Ed Graney recap the Golden Knights' win over the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about Golden Knights win over Bruins
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's win over Boston, avoiding a losing streak and how the call-ups played in place of injured starters. (Zac Pacleb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch discusses Golden Knights win over Boston Bruins
Alex Tuch discusses Golden Knights win over Boston Bruins on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, as well as scoring his first career goal. (Zac Pacleb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
