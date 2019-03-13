‘Playoffs’ no longer a forbidden word for Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to his players during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, center, reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, center right, talks to his team during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mark Stone is new, so the Golden Knights right wing is excused for saying “playoffs” in recent interviews.

He wasn’t here last season when uttering that word before the Knights had a clinching ‘X’ beside their name in the standings was a major no-no.

But Jonathan Marchessault certainly was around, and the left wing said “playoffs” the other day. Defenseman Brayden McNabb did, too.

And coach Gerard Gallant referenced the postseason multiple times when asked about it Tuesday at City National Arena.

Gasp!

So why the change?

“We earned the right to say we’re a good team. We earned the right to say that we’re contenders,” Marchessault said. “We see all the teams that are there and we’ve beaten them before and they’ve beaten us, so I think it’s going to be a good battle.

“It’s higher expectations, and we are giving ourselves those expectations. We want to be there. We’re a confident group, and we know we can do some damage.”

Talk of the playoffs and magic numbers started in January of the Knights’ inaugural season when they were leading the Western Conference and on pace to finish with 119 points.

Until the Knights clinched a berth in the postseason on March 26, nobody in the locker room wanted to be the cooler and publicly say the word “playoffs” for fear of jinxing the expansion team’s historic run.

“There was no point of talking about it,” center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said.

It’s been safer to say this season.

After overcoming an 8-11-1 start, the Knights have been entrenched in third place in the Pacific Division for the past two months.

Perennial contenders Anaheim and Los Angeles each are in rebuilds, and Arizona is the only other team in the division above .500.

According to website HockeyReference, the Knights had a 98.7 percent chance of reaching the postseason after Monday’s games.

“You have that expectation of your group, and it’s kind of hitting a check box in your season,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “There’s still some time left, right? You still have to make sure you take care of your business, but I think that the feeling in the room is that (qualifying for the playoffs is) not good enough.”

With 12 games remaining, it’s fair to start looking at the Knights’ magic points number for the postseason.

Prior to Tuesday’s games, the Knights (38-27-5, 81 points) needed 19 more points to clinch third place in the Pacific. The maximum number of points Arizona (34-30-5, 73 points) could reach with 13 games remaining was 99.

The soonest the Knights can surpass 99 points is April 1 against Edmonton, though the magic points number will decrease along the way with any combination of a Knights victory or loss by the Coyotes.

The Knights can clinch at least a wild-card berth as early as March 30.

Should the Knights finish in third place, they would meet the division’s second-place finisher in the opening round of the postseason.

HockeyReference projected San Jose with nearly a 53 percent chance to win the Pacific entering Tuesday. The Knights trailed first-place San Jose by 10 points and Calgary by nine points entering Tuesday’s games.

The Knights will have plenty of say in their own postseason fate, with two games at San Jose on March 18 and 30.

Arizona visits T-Mobile Arena in the penultimate game of the regular season April 4, but the Knights likely will have clinched a playoff berth by then.

“Last year, at this time we knew we were in the playoffs,” Gallant said. “We’re in a good position. … But you still have to make it. You still have to win hockey games. You’ve still got to get prepared.

“Playoffs are a month away and you don’t got to worry about them. They’ll take care of themselves as you long as you win games and get some points.”

