‘Puck luck’ starting to go the Knights’ way again

Coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t believe the team’s 3-4 start has been much different from last season’s blistering 6-1 opening stretch.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres following an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrate his third period goal against the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A two-game winning streak has started to dissipate whatever minor panic there may have been about a 1-4 start that saw the Golden Knights struggle to score goals.

Even with four points in the last two games, the Knights are well behind last season’s torrid 6-1 opening to the inaugural season.

But coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t believe results are necessarily indicative of how his team is playing.

“Last year, I think early in the year at this time we were 6-1 or whatever it was and I didn’t think we were playing great hockey at the time,” he said Friday after practice. “We had some unbelievable goaltending and some puck luck. So far this year, we didn’t have the puck luck. The last couple games it’s starting to come a little bit.”

The Knights stole a 1-0 victory on the final game of a long road trip against the Flyers before returning home and erupting for their biggest offensive outburst of the season in a 4-1 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

“Nothing was different,” Gallant said. “(The pucks) finally got in the back of the net, but nothing was really different to be honest with you.

“When you assess the seven games, I thought we played pretty good hockey for the most part. There’s a couple games I didn’t like, but we played pretty good for the most part. The puck just didn’t go in the net.”

The Knights will look to keep the momentum going as they continue their homestand Saturday night at 7 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ready to go

The Knights got in three days of practice between the win over Buffalo and Saturday’s Pacific Division showdown against the Ducks.

Forward Ryan Carpenter said the sessions were good for the team to get some work done as far as fine-tuning some things on the ice while getting some rest. He’s excited to have the puck drop on a real game again.

“When you start practicing more than two days in a row, you definitely start getting antsy to get out there and play again,” he said Friday. “So we’ll be ready to go against a good Anaheim team tomorrow.”

He hopes some of the momentum from the two-game winning streak carries over despite the down time.

“To string together back-to-back wins like that definitely gives us confidence,” he said. “It hasn’t been the start we wanted, but we can only control one game at a time so right now we’re focused on this next one.”

Engelland questionable

Defenseman Deryk Engelland was a full participant in practice on Friday, a day after skating with his teammates in a powder blue non-contact jersey.

It doesn’t mean he’s a sure thing to play on Saturday.

“I don’t know yet,” said Gallant, who indicated a decision will be made after Saturday’s morning skate. “I can’t guess on stuff like that. Deryk has to tell us.”

Engelland missed Tuesday’s win over Buffalo after leaving the final game of the road trip against the Flyers early with an apparent arm injury.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.