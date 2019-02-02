Reilly Smith returns for Golden Knights; Nick Holden goes on IR

Reilly Smith, who missed the past seven games with an undisclosed injury, was activated from injured reserve before Friday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jonathan Marchessault was in full voice throughout the Golden Knights’ morning skate Friday at PNC Arena, hooting and hollering every chance he had.

Reilly Smith’s return probably had something to do with Marchessault’s mood.

Smith, who missed the past seven games with an undisclosed injury, was activated from injured reserve before the Knights’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

To make room for Smith on the roster, defenseman Nick Holden was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury.

“I think I was a little rusty at points tonight and kind of wasted a couple of good opportunities, but my legs felt good,” Smith said after a 5-2 loss. “I wish I could have helped out a little more on the scoresheet to give us a better chance of winning that game.”

Smith was hurt late in the second period against New Jersey on Jan. 6 and skated one shift in the third before he returned to the locker room.

He was reunited on the first line with William Karlsson and Marchessault until the third period when coach Gerard Gallant shuffled his line combinations.

Smith also provided a boost to the Knights’ penalty-killing unit, which continued to excel and killed 14 of the 16 short-handed opportunities while Smith was sidelined.

Smith has nine goals and 27 points in 45 games.

Holden sat out the Knights’ game against Nashville on Jan. 23 and is listed as day to day. He did not join the team for the start of its four-game trip, according to Gallant.

Also, forward William Carrier and goaltender Malcolm Subban did not travel with the team.

“They’re back home, they’re skating,” Gallant said. “They’re getting closer but still not ready to play. Possibility they could join us on the trip.”

Bischoff back

Defenseman Jake Bischoff starts his second stint with the Knights after he was recalled from the American Hockey League this week.

Bischoff made the team out of training camp as the eighth defenseman but did not play in any games before he was sent to the minors Oct. 12. The 24-year-old is yet to appear in an NHL game.

In 39 games with Chicago (AHL), Bischoff produced 11 points on two goals and nine assists. He is expected to remain with the Knights while Holden is sidelined.

“It’s just control what I can control,” Bischoff said. “Come here, work hard every day, be a great teammate, and if I do get a chance, make sure that I’m ready to go. I think that’s my mindset here, just do what I can to stay ready.”

All access

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will be featured in the “2019 NHL All-Star All Access” program that debuts Saturday.

The 30-minute show offers a behind-the-scenes look at last week’s All-Star Game in San Jose, California. It premieres at 8 a.m. PST on the NHL’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV channels, and airs on NHL Network at 3 p.m. PST.

