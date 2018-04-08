Reilly Smith returns to Knights’ lineup after missing 15 games

Forward Reilly Smith returned to the lineup Saturday in the regular-season finale against Calgary after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury.

Young fans hold up tribute signs for the Humboldt Broncos, who were involved in a bus crash, prior to an NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

A tribute sticker for the Humboldt Broncos is seen on the helmet of Calgary Flames' Michael Stone, prior to the Flames' NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — Reilly Smith was hoping to be back sooner. But he’s glad to be back in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Golden Knights’ left wing returned to the lineup in the team’s regular-season finale Saturday against the Calgary Flames. Smith, who sustained an upper-body injury March 6 at Columbus and missed 15 games, was looking forward to getting back with linemates William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault.

“It’ll be nice to just get some touches and play a game again,” Smith said after a morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “It’s one thing to practice, but games are different, so I hope I can get a couple of shifts in and get my timing back.”

Smith said there’s a sense of anticipation for the playoffs.

“It’ll be an exciting time,” he said. “We can start looking forward to it after the game.”

With Smith and Marchessault on the ice, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek were healthy scratches, along with defensemen Nate Schmidt and Zach Whitecloud.

Iron Men

The Knights’ Karlsson, Colin Miller and Tomas Tatar were in the lineup Saturday and played in all 82 games.

“I try to take care of myself, get my rest, eat right, drink my greens,” Karlsson said. “I’ve basically played the whole of last year and the year before that, so I guess I’m used to it.”

Tatar, who played the first 66 games with Detroit before being traded to the Knights on Feb. 26, said luck can play a role in longevity.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “You can get hurt at any time. It’s part of being a pro. It’s not always possible, so I feel fortunate.”

Miller said he never had played this much hockey in one season but that he felt fine and was ready for the postseason.

“You never want to be out of the lineup, so I’m very proud of that,” he said.

Flames help Humboldt

In the wake of Friday’s tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos’ junior hockey team, the Flames announced that all proceeds from Saturday’s 50/50 raffle would be donated to the victims’ families.

Also, the Flames and Knights wore Humboldt stickers on their helmets.

Fifteen people died and 14 were injured when the team’s bus was struck by a truck while the Broncos were en route to a playoff game in Saskatchewan.

