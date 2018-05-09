Review-Journal to publish commemorative Golden Knights book

In conjuction with Pediment Press, Review-Journal writers, photograhers and artists will have their work displayed in a 160-page hardbound book that will look back at this magical expansion season.

The Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings take the ice before the start of game one of their first round playoff series on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Every day we cover another Golden Knights victory in the playoffs, the adjectives seem to spray off the pages like shaved ice near the goalmouth.

Magical. Amazing. Improbable.

You get the idea.

We’ve decided to capture a lot of those words and pictures in a different way to keep the memories alive: We’ll publish a commemorative book soon after the season ends.

In conjuction with Pediment Press, Review-Journal writers, photograhers and artists will have their work displayed in a 160-page hardbound book that will look back at this — I’ll say it again — magical expansion season.

The book will be heavy on photos and memorable moments that have made the Knights one of the top stories in the NHL and the sports world over the past eight months.

