RJ’s Golden Knights book to take readers against the glass

The Golden Knights’ inaugural season was one for the history books. Fittingly, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has captured this magical journey in a limited edition, 160-page hardcover book titled “Knights to Remember.”

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebreates his goal against the Washington Capitals with left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

This collector’s item offers exclusive coverage by the Review-Journal’s award-winning team of reporters, columnists and photographers and chronicles the Knights’ amazing ride from the announcement of the NHL’s expansion to Las Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final.

“This is a keepsake hardcover book you will want on your coffee table,” Chris Blaser, the Review-Journal’s vice president for audience and circulation, said. “Beware of imitations. No media entity — local or national — has come anywhere close to covering the Golden Knights as extensively as the Review-Journal. The high quality of ‘Knights to Remember’ beautifully reflects that. This is a book Golden Knights fans everywhere will love and treasure for years to come.”

The book is $29.95 at knightsbook.com and also will be available at Albertsons stores, Station Casinos gift shops and Green Valley Grocery stores throughout the valley.

“Knights to Remember” will be released the first week in July.

