RTC to operate 4 express bus routes to Golden Knights game

The Regional Transportation Commission will operate four nonstop bus routes to Golden Knights games for the team’s second season.

An express bus arrives at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the Vegas Golden Knights game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BridgetKBennett

An express bus arrives at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the Vegas Golden Knights game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BridgetKBennett

The Regional Transportation Commission will operate four nonstop bus routes to Golden Knights games for the team’s second season.

Buses will serve park and ride locations in Henderson, Summerlin, Centennial Hills and the southwest valley, the RTC announced Wednesday. The rides will cost $4 roundtrip.

The routes will begin operation Sunday when the Knights play the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. Buses will drop off and pick up where Frank Sinatra Drive connects with an access road north of the Excalibur parking garage, the RTC said. The stop is about a 10 minute walk to the arena.

Buses will leave the arena 20 and 30 minutes after the game. Summerlin and Henderson routes will have an additional departure 40 minutes after the game. Here are details on the four routes:

Summerlin Golden Knights Express

-Pickup: Red Rock Resort

-Departure times: One hour and 55 minutes before puck drop, one hour and 35 minutes, and one hour and 15 minutes.

-Ride time: About 35 minutes.

Henderson Golden Knights Express

-Pickup: Green Valley Ranch Resort; bus also stops at PT’s Ranch, 2430 E. Pebble Rd.

-Departure times: One hour and 55 minutes before puck drop, one hour and 35 minutes, and one hour and 15 minutes.

-Ride time: About 35 minutes.

Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express

-Pickup: Santa Fe Station

-Departure times: One hour and 45 minutes before puck drop, and one hour and 25 minutes.

-Ride time: About 35 minutes.

Southwest Golden Knights Express

-Pickup: Born and Raised Las Vegas, 7260 S. Cimarron Road.

-Departure times: One hour and 35 minutes before puck drop, and one hour and 15 minutes.

-Ride time: About 25 minutes.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.