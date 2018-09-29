Ryan Carpenter is ‘right’ fit on Golden Knights power play

Golden Knights forward Ryan Carpenter was on the No. 2 power-play unit for Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter, talks to the news media at City National Arena Friday, June 8, 2018, after falling to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final Thursday. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save against Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) in the second period on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Gerard Gallant prefers to have a right-hand shot playing in front of the net on the power play.

But without many righties to choose from, the Golden Knights coach is giving forward Ryan Carpenter an opportunity in that role.

Carpenter was on the No. 2 unit for Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena after practicing with the group at the morning skate.

“It doesn’t mean he’s going to be on that power play opening night, but he’s working with it in front of the net,” Gallant said Friday. “I like him for the way he’s dependable … and he scored some big goals for us last year.”

Of the 16 forwards still in camp, Carpenter is one of four who are right-handed.

Alex Tuch plays the net-front position on the Knights’ top power play with Jonathan Marchessault, another righty, stationed in the left faceoff circle.

Ryan Reaves, who made his preseason debut Friday, is the remaining right-handed forward.

Carpenter saw 1:08 of ice time on two power plays against Colorado on Sept. 18, and he screened Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov on Brandon Pirri’s first-period goal.

Carpenter played 58 seconds at 5-on-4 in the shootout victory at San Jose on Sept. 22.

“I know I played some power play last year. In a game I’d be the net-front guy,” Carpenter said. “I’ll play anywhere in the lineup, and I’m going to work hard. Wherever he puts me in the lineup, I’m just going to try to do my job.”

Oct. 1 initiatives

The Knights will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip with several community appearances Monday.

Select players and team personnel will visit the UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive starting at 10 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Community Ambulance (91 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 120, in Henderson) from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Players also will meet Mandalay Bay employees that were impacted by the shooting, along with dispatchers, first responders and police officials throughout the city.

Eakin update

Center Cody Eakin will not play in Sunday’s preseason finale against San Jose and remains day to day with a lower-body injury, Gallant said.

Eakin was given a “maintenance day” Sept. 20, according to a team spokesperson, and hasn’t practiced or played since. Gallant would not rule out Eakin for the season opener against Philadelphia on Thursday.

“It’s a possibility, but I wouldn’t go that far yet,” Gallant said. “He’s doing real good and getting better.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.