Ryan Carpenter is 'right' fit on Golden Knights power play

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2018
 

Gerard Gallant prefers to have a right-hand shot playing in front of the net on the power play.

But without many righties to choose from, the Golden Knights coach is giving forward Ryan Carpenter an opportunity in that role.

Carpenter was on the No. 2 unit for Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena after practicing with the group at the morning skate.

“It doesn’t mean he’s going to be on that power play opening night, but he’s working with it in front of the net,” Gallant said Friday. “I like him for the way he’s dependable … and he scored some big goals for us last year.”

Of the 16 forwards still in camp, Carpenter is one of four who are right-handed.

Alex Tuch plays the net-front position on the Knights’ top power play with Jonathan Marchessault, another righty, stationed in the left faceoff circle.

Ryan Reaves, who made his preseason debut Friday, is the remaining right-handed forward.

Carpenter saw 1:08 of ice time on two power plays against Colorado on Sept. 18, and he screened Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov on Brandon Pirri’s first-period goal.

Carpenter played 58 seconds at 5-on-4 in the shootout victory at San Jose on Sept. 22.

“I know I played some power play last year. In a game I’d be the net-front guy,” Carpenter said. “I’ll play anywhere in the lineup, and I’m going to work hard. Wherever he puts me in the lineup, I’m just going to try to do my job.”

Oct. 1 initiatives

The Knights will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip with several community appearances Monday.

Select players and team personnel will visit the UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive starting at 10 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Community Ambulance (91 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 120, in Henderson) from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Players also will meet Mandalay Bay employees that were impacted by the shooting, along with dispatchers, first responders and police officials throughout the city.

Eakin update

Center Cody Eakin will not play in Sunday’s preseason finale against San Jose and remains day to day with a lower-body injury, Gallant said.

Eakin was given a “maintenance day” Sept. 20, according to a team spokesperson, and hasn’t practiced or played since. Gallant would not rule out Eakin for the season opener against Philadelphia on Thursday.

“It’s a possibility, but I wouldn’t go that far yet,” Gallant said. “He’s doing real good and getting better.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings 2-0
Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena after the Knights beat the Kings 2-0.
Golden Edge: Shea Theodore Returns to Practice
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen are at the Golden Knight's practice where Shea Thedore is suited back up for the first time this season.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 25, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Golden Edge: Free Agency Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen go over the latest free agency news from the Vegas Golden Knights.
