Sales brisk, but tickets remain for Golden Knights’ home games

The Golden Knights’ home opener on Oct. 10 against Arizona was a very hot ticket — by 4 p.m. Monday, all that remained were the high-priced glass seats, the center ice seats and a limited number in the corner of the lower bowl.

The Vegas Golden Knights put tickets on sale for individual games for their inaugural NHL season at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. (Buford Davis/Business Press)

For fans who weren’t willing or able to purchase season tickets to watch the Golden Knights, Monday was their day.

The team put tickets on sale for individual games for its inaugural NHL season at T-Mobile Arena on its website and business was brisk, according to Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president for ticketing and suites.

“We’re very happy with it,” Pollock said late Monday afternoon. “We’re still doing a lot of business and we’re pleased with the way the system has worked.”

As expected, the Knights’ home opener on Oct. 10 against Arizona was a very hot ticket. By 4 p.m., all that remained were the high-priced glass seats, the center ice seats and a limited number in the corner of the lower bowl. The team was also selling standing room upstairs for $100 per ticket.

As of the close of business Monday, tickets remained available for all 41 home games as well as the three preseason games. However, some games only had single seats available in the lower price range.

Depending on the opponent and the location, it wasn’t a cheap endeavor. Prices started at $60 for selected games and those seats were in the corners at the very top of the building. The team also made seating available near the glass and at center ice. Those tickets went for as much as $2,000 per seat depending on the opponent.

That was the case overall. Not all games were priced the same, The same seat in Section 220, Row B for the Dec. 12 game against the Carolina Hurricanes which cost $100 was $155 for the Oct. 15 game vs. the Boston Bruins.

Pollock said the premium pricing policy was instituted because of supply and demand.

“We took into account a lot of things,” he said. “The opponent. The time of the year. We put a lot of thought into the pricing for the premium games. Certain dates and certain teams have a higher demand.”

Pollock said games against the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers and the original six teams (Montreal, Detroit, Toronto, New York Rangers, Chicago and Boston) were also big sellers.

