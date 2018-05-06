Sharks remain calm facing elimination against Golden Knights

If the Sharks are nervous ahead of their elimination game against the Golden Knights on Sunday, it wasn’t evident after Saturday’s practice.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) gains control of the puck as Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) hits the ice during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans celebrate their win over the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects an attempt by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) hird period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) controls the puck past San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects the puck from San Jose Sharks center Eric Fehr (16) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) tries to score against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A shot by Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) gets past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) for a goal during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) jumps out of the way of the puck as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — If the Sharks are nervous ahead of their elimination game against the Golden Knights on Sunday, it wasn’t evident after Saturday’s practice.

“I don’t think the mood has really changed with this team since I’ve been here,” said nine-year veteran Logan Couture, who has spent his entire career with San Jose. “Guys that are here are here to have fun and enjoy coming to the rink every day. It’s a fun team to be around. The mood stays pretty much the same.

“My mindset doesn’t change (facing elimination). It’s just to come out to the rink and play the best you can and leave it all out there.”

Couture assisted on all three Sharks goals Friday in a 5-3 loss to the Knights in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Game 6 is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at SAP Center, with a Game 7, if necessary, on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

A major part of San Jose’s struggles Friday stemmed from the top line’s inability to create quality chances. Trade deadline acquisition Evander Kane knows that has to change.

“We weren’t fast enough, we weren’t quick, we didn’t get out of the forecheck, we didn’t hold pucks. I can go on forever,” said Kane of his struggles to generate offense with Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi. “We didn’t do a lot of good things. A lot of that had to do with me, and like I said, I will definitely be ready to go (Sunday) night.”

Second-liner Tomas Hertl said he’ll be ready to play, too. In fact, headlines in the Bay Area said Hertl “guaranteed” a Game 6 victory after Friday’s loss.

“I was reading something about it, but I didn’t really say that,” he said, laughing. “I just believe in how strong the team is, and I believe for sure we’ll be coming back (for Game 7).”

Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said he wasn’t upset with the bulletin board material.

“He speaks for our group in that we feel confident in our game,” DeBoer said. “We’ve done it all year. We’ve shown up and played our best in tough situations.”

DeBoer has talked throughout the series about not falling behind and chasing games. Now the Sharks are chasing the series, needing to win two straight.

“I think we’ll be good,” he said. “Even last night in a tough building and situation, we managed the situation all right for a road game until they got that goal and then you get a phantom penalty and they score on it.

“It’s a fine line. It’s not as simple as you show up and play great or don’t show up at all. These games all come down to one play or one penalty or one shift that swings momentum. We want to grab the momentum and run with it.”

