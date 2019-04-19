Sharks survive with Game 5 victory over Golden Knights

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Hertl scored two goals and the Sharks avoided elimination with a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday in Game 5 of their Western Conference quarterfinals at SAP Center.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will look to close out the Sharks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Jonathan Marchessault’s power-play goal with 8:24 remaining pulled the Knights within 3-2. Linemate Reilly Smith also scored on a power play in the first period on a deflection off the skate of Sharks goaltender Martin Jones.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
