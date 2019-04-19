Sharks survive with Game 5 victory over Golden Knights

San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) shoots for a score against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Hertl scored two goals and the Sharks avoided elimination with a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday in Game 5 of their Western Conference quarterfinals at SAP Center.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will look to close out the Sharks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault’s power-play goal with 8:24 remaining pulled the Knights within 3-2. Linemate Reilly Smith also scored on a power play in the first period on a deflection off the skate of Sharks goaltender Martin Jones.

