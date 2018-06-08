Stanley Cup Final Game 5 gets second best Las Vegas rating

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday did a 46 ratings share in Las Vegas according to NBC, which televised the game.
Las Vegas’ 27.6 metered market rating stands as the second highest overnight delivery for a Golden Knights game ever in the market, behind only Game 1 of the final. That game did a 28.1 metered rating.
Nationally, Game 5 delivered a 4.98 metered market rating, NBC’s highest overnight delivery ever for a Final Game 5.
The game also did a 45 share in Washington, and the 25.2 MMR was the highest rated Capitals game ever on the networks of NBC in the market, topping Game 4’s Stanley Cup Final (22.9).
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.