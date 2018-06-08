Stanley Cup Final Game 5 gets second best Las Vegas rating

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday did a 46 ratings share in Las Vegas according to NBC, which televised the game.

Las Vegas’ 27.6 metered market rating stands as the second highest overnight delivery for a Golden Knights game ever in the market, behind only Game 1 of the final. That game did a 28.1 metered rating.

Nationally, Game 5 delivered a 4.98 metered market rating, NBC’s highest overnight delivery ever for a Final Game 5.

The game also did a 45 share in Washington, and the 25.2 MMR was the highest rated Capitals game ever on the networks of NBC in the market, topping Game 4’s Stanley Cup Final (22.9).

