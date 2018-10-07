Golden Knights/NHL

Stanley Cup hangovers more myth than reality

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2018 - 5:18 pm
 
It’s hard not to see Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin drinking beer from the Stanley Cup while suspended upside down, which he did in June, and come away with one thought: Yeah, that’s going to lead to a hangover.

Hockeywise, though, that’s not necessarily the case. While reaching the Stanley Cup Final requires NHL teams to play an extra month of games and fall behind in the offseason, that hasn’t carried over to slow starts the following seasons.

Maybe three months is still enough time for teams to rest up between the Final and training camp even if you throw in a few keg (or Cup) stands. But Golden Knights general manager George McPhee also said the longer you play, the better you get.

“It’s interesting to watch some of the guys that we have that were here all last year, how much they’ve improved over last year,” said McPhee, whose team lost to the Capitals in five games in the Final. “They got more opportunities to play, so they improved as players last year, but then (in the playoffs) to go through four rounds, a couple of months of elevated play, sort of elite-level hockey, really makes you a better player. You’re just playing at a higher level.”

There’s data to back up McPhee’s assertion because teams that make the Final typically play well the following year. In the past five seasons, one team that participated in the Final had a losing record after 20 games the following season. It was also the only team that missed the playoffs the next season.

More than half the teams also increased their regular-season point total year-over-year, if you don’t include the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. So rather than being a hindrance, playing until June seems to serve as an advantage in the NHL.

That still doesn’t mean the Knights are expecting to waltz back into the playoffs.

“It’s a long season. There’s going to be ups and downs, right?” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “There’s going to be bumps in the road. It’s not going to go perfect, and I think we need to stay even-keeled.”

Wilson’s woes

Capitals forward Tom Wilson, well known around the NHL for his physical play, couldn’t help but be a distraction before his team’s opener.

Hours before the Capitals raised their Stanley Cup championship banner, Wilson was suspended for 20 games for an illegal check to the head during the preseason. It’s his fourth suspension in the past 13 months, though the NHL Players Association filed an appeal on his behalf Friday.

If he loses the appeal, he will miss the same amount of games Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will for one violation of the league’s substance abuse program.

$eattle expansion

The NHL moved forward with plans to expand to Seattle on Tuesday, and commissioner Gary Bettman expects the league’s board of governors to vote on approving a potential 32nd franchise when they meet Dec. 3 and 4.

If the Seattle bid gets enough votes, the franchise must pay $650 million to join the NHL, which is $150 million more than the expansion fee Knights owner Bill Foley paid.

“We did it well enough that they could charge more money for it,” McPhee said. “God bless them.”

If Seattle is approved, the NHL will hold another expansion draft, but the Knights won’t participate, Bettman said.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Fall In Season Opener
Elaine Wilson, Adam Hill, Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in their season opener. (Videographer: Heidi Fang, Edited By: Nathan Asselin)
Golden Knights React To Season Opener Loss
Golden Knights react to their 5-2 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Gold Carpet Before Golden Knights Season Opener
John Katsilometes is on the gold carpet before the Golden Knights season opener.
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Golden Edge: Last Practice Before Season Opener
Adam Hill and David Schoen at City National Arena during the Golden Knights' morning skate and media day before the opener Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Media Day: Gerard Gallant and George McPhee Presser
Head coach Gerard Gallant and GM George McPhee talk about Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin, Nate Schmidt, and the start of season number two for the franchise.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — October 2, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings 2-0
Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena after the Knights beat the Kings 2-0.
Golden Edge: Shea Theodore Returns to Practice
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen are at the Golden Knight's practice where Shea Thedore is suited back up for the first time this season.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 25, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
