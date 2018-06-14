Stanley Cup to go on display at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas

The Stanley Cup is returning to Las Vegas soon after being awarded on the T-Mobile Arena ice.
The Cup, along with 20 other NHL trophies, will be on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel from June 16-19 to lead up to the league’s annual awards show. The 2018 NHL Awards will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel at 5 p.m. June 20.
The Stanley Cup will be on display at select times on June 17 and 18. Here is a list of the other 19 trophies on display:
*Art Ross Trophy (scoring champion)
*Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (dedication to hockey)
*Calder Memorial Trophy (top rookie)
*Clarence S. Campbell Bowl (Western Conference champion)
*Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP)
*Frank J. Selke Trophy (top defensive forward)
*Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP)
*Jack Adams Award (top coach)
*James Norris Memorial Trophy (top defenseman)
*King Clancy Memorial Trophy (humanitarian contributions)
*Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (sportsmanship)
*Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award
*Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (top goal-scorer)
*NHL General Manager of the Year Award
*Presidents’ Trophy (team with best regular-season record)
*Prince of Wales Trophy (Eastern Conference champion)
*Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by players’ association)
*Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)
*Williams M. Jennings Trophy (goaltender who allowed the fewest goals)
