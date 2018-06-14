Stanley Cup to go on display at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas

The Cup along with 19 other trophies will be on display at the Hard Rock Hotel from June 16-19 ahead of the annual NHL Awards show.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin holds up the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is pictured with the Art Ross Trophy, left, Hart Memorial Trophy, center, and Ted Lindsay Award, right, all of which were awarded to him at the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The Stanley Cup is returning to Las Vegas soon after being awarded on the T-Mobile Arena ice.

The Cup, along with 20 other NHL trophies, will be on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel from June 16-19 to lead up to the league’s annual awards show. The 2018 NHL Awards will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel at 5 p.m. June 20.

The Stanley Cup will be on display at select times on June 17 and 18. Here is a list of the other 19 trophies on display:

*Art Ross Trophy (scoring champion)

*Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (dedication to hockey)

*Calder Memorial Trophy (top rookie)

*Clarence S. Campbell Bowl (Western Conference champion)

*Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP)

*Frank J. Selke Trophy (top defensive forward)

*Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP)

*Jack Adams Award (top coach)

*James Norris Memorial Trophy (top defenseman)

*King Clancy Memorial Trophy (humanitarian contributions)

*Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (sportsmanship)

*Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

*Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (top goal-scorer)

*NHL General Manager of the Year Award

*Presidents’ Trophy (team with best regular-season record)

*Prince of Wales Trophy (Eastern Conference champion)

*Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by players’ association)

*Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

*Williams M. Jennings Trophy (goaltender who allowed the fewest goals)

