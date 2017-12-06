Tuch lifts Golden Knights to 4-3 shootout victory over Ducks

Alex Tuch scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout and Malcolm Subban stopped all three Anaheim shooters as the Golden Knights defeated the Ducks 4-3 Tuesday before 17,608 at T-Mobile Arena.

Anaheim Ducks players celebrate after a goal is made on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Anaheim Ducks players celebrate after a goal is made on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Anaheim Ducks players celebrate after a goal made on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano (7) reach for the puck during the second period at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) passes the puck during the second period of the game against Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Alex Tuch scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout and Malcolm Subban stopped all three Anaheim shooters as the Golden Knights defeated the Ducks 4-3 Tuesday before 17,608 at T-Mobile Arena.

Erik Haula tied the game 3-3 with 4:22 left as he took James Neal’s feed from behind the Anaheim net and beat John Gibson. Both teams had great chances in the five-minute 3-on-3 overtime but neither could end it.

The second-place Knights (17-9-1) didn’t lose any ground to first-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Neal and Oscar Lindberg scored 16 seconds apart late in the first period as the Knights took a 2-0 lead. Earlier in the period, Gibson made a sensational glove save on Alex Tuch, sliding across his crease and snagging Tuch’s shot which was ticketed for the right corner.

Anaheim had a strong second period, scoring three unanswered goals by Franciois Beauchemin, Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.