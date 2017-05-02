ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

UNLV, Golden Knights team together on internship program

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2017 - 4:51 pm

UNLV’s athletic department and the Golden Knights have formed a joint internship program.

Under the program, which was announced Tuesday, UNLV undergraduate students can intern for a year in the athletic department and then spend another year in the same capacity for the Knights.

UNLV deputy athletic director Darryl Seibel and Knights senior vice president and chief marketing officer Nehme Abouzeid collaborated on the idea.

“This is a great opportunity to bring UNLV athletics and the Vegas Golden Knights together to provide a wonderful opportunity for our UNLV students,” Rebels athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy said in a statement. “Our students will have the chance to work for two great athletic organizations, and this wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of Darryl and Nehme in making this program a reality.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
