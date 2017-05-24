Vegas Golden Knights reveal date for home opener

The Vegas Golden Knights will take the ice at T-Mobile Arena for their first home game on Oct. 10, 2017, according to majority owner Bill Foley. (Buford Davis/Business Press)

The 2017-18 NHL schedule isn’t due out for a few weeks. But Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley gave a little tease for the team’s first ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain telecast.

Foley said Tuesday the team’s home opener at T-Mobile Arena will be Oct. 10. But he wouldn’t say who the opponent is.

“I know, but I can’t tell you,” he said. “But I want to get the date out there.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.