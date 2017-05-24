Vegas Golden Knights reveal date for home opener

The 2017-18 NHL schedule isn’t due out for a few weeks. But Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley gave a little tease for the team’s first ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain telecast.
Foley said Tuesday the team’s home opener at T-Mobile Arena will be Oct. 10. But he wouldn’t say who the opponent is.
“I know, but I can’t tell you,” he said. “But I want to get the date out there.”
