Golden Knights/NHL

Vegas Golden Knights reveal date for home opener

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2017 - 5:13 pm
 

The 2017-18 NHL schedule isn’t due out for a few weeks. But Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley gave a little tease for the team’s first ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain telecast.

Foley said Tuesday the team’s home opener at T-Mobile Arena will be Oct. 10. But he wouldn’t say who the opponent is.

“I know, but I can’t tell you,” he said. “But I want to get the date out there.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913.

TOP NEWS
