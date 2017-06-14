Vegas Golden Knights will host Kings, Avs, Sharks in preseason

T-Mobile Arena is seen during a hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Save the date of Sept. 26.

That will be the first chance to watch the Golden Knights play their first NHL preseason home game at T-Mobile Arena when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Or, if you can afford the trip, you can join the team in Vancouver Sept. 17 when the Knights play their first preseason game against the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

The team on Wednesday released its 2017-18 preseason schedule, which was previously reported by the Review-Journal. The schedule is seven games — four consecutive road games followed by three straight home games — all against Western Conference opponents.

The team’s 2017-18 regular season schedule is expected to be announced June 23.

The team also announced its rookie camp will begin Sept. 7 with veterans reporting on Sept. 14. Both camps will be held at the team’s practice facility and headquarters in Summerlin. Practices are expected to be open to the public with full season-ticket holders having priority for seating.

Though the team has yet to announce it, there will also be rookie scrimmages against the Kings Sept. 12 and 13 at the Kings’ training facility in El Segundo, California.

Initially, the preseason game with the Kings was going to kick off the schedule. But dates shifted when the Kings and Canucks agreed to participate in a pair of games in China.

Another factor was the availability of T-Mobile. With Sept. 16 having been set aside for boxing (Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin) and the iHeart Music Festival Sept. 22-23, the Knights had to be on the road.

