Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has never won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender — he hasn’t even been a finalist — but this could be his year.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marc-Andre Fleury’s resume stacks up favorably with most of the NHL’s all-time best goaltenders.

He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and is making his fourth appearance at the All-Star Game this weekend.

But the Golden Knights’ netminder has one hole in his lengthy list of accomplishments.

Fleury has never won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender — he hasn’t even been a finalist — but there was enough buzz among his peers to make one think this could be the year he finally breaks through.

“It’s still early, a lot of games still to be played,” Fleury said Friday. “Obviously it would be nice to beat that (fifth-place finish in 2017-18), but we’ll see. I think what matters is winning games and it’s not the individual focus.”

Fleury reached the All-Star break as the league leader in victories (27), shutouts (six) and games played (45), while helping the Knights to third place in the Pacific Division following a slow start.

He finished second behind Anaheim’s John Gibson in the Professional Hockey Writers Association’s midseason vote for the Vezina.

“For us, he’s been our best player,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “Especially the first 20 games, he was a big part of us staying around .500 and giving us a chance to win. I think he’s the best goalie in the league. He’s been outstanding.”

The Vezina is voted on by the league’s general managers and often goes to the goaltender with the best statistics.

The 34-year-old Fleury has never led the league in victories, goals-against average or save percentage, which is usually a prerequisite to win the award.

He finished fifth in the voting for the Vezina Trophy last season, the highest of his 15-year career. Fleury’s previous best was seventh in 2011-12 when he went 42-17 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .913 save percentage for Pittsburgh.

“You see how much he means to our group,” Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “He’s played so many games for us now. The ageless wonder, right? Have you ever compared his draft-year photo to this year? It looks the same.

“He’s just such a smart player. I hope that he’s up there at the end of the year. I think he should be, given everything that he’s done.”

Gibson, who has the Ducks one point out of a playoff spot, is the frontrunner for the Vezina despite his 17-16-8 record and 2.74 goals-against average.

The Pittsburgh native said during media day he would vote for his Pacific Division teammate.

“When I was younger, everybody always asked if I had a goalie (as a role model). I don’t really think I had a goalie. I kind of watched (Mario) Lemieux,” Gibson said. “But then as I grew older, Fleury was there and kind of took over the reins, so it was definitely somebody that I looked to.

“I think Fleury’s had a great year and he’s at the top of the list in everything, so I’d probably go with him.”

Fleury’s remaining competition for the award over the final 30 games likely will come from the Eastern Conference.

Toronto’s Frederik Andersen is third in wins and fourth in save percentage, while Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is in the top five in victories, save percentage and shutouts despite missing a month.

Vasilevskiy also went with Fleury when asked who would get his Vezina vote.

“It’s tough to play 40-plus games and to be that consistent as Fleury,” Vasilevskiy said. “He’s competing hard every game, so that’s very exciting to watch.”

Two categories could hold back Fleury in his quest. He is ninth in the league with a 2.49 goals-against average, but his save percentage (.911) ranks outside of the top 10.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne won the award last season, and his 2.31 goals against was the highest by a Vezina recipient since Ed Belfour in 1992-93 (2.59).

Since 2005-06, every Vezina winner had a save percentage of .920 or better.

Fleury’s best chance at the award is for the Knights to continue to have success.

“You win as a team, lose as a team, and our team has been playing some good hockey,” Fleury said. “I think everybody is aware of defensive zone, also, helping out around the net, always backchecking, coming back in our zone. That makes my job easier.”

