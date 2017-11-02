ad-fullscreen
Shriners Open

Fan details for Friday at the Shriners Open

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2017 - 2:55 pm
 

PGA Tour

■ What: Shriners Hospital for Children Open

■ Where: TPC Summerlin (par 71; 7,255 yards).

■ TV: Friday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

■ Purse: $6.8 million (Winner’s share: $1,224,000).

■ Tickets: $35 adults; 18 and under free.

■ Parking: Free and available at Suncoast Hotel with frequent shuttles to the course.

■ Course hours: 6 a.m. until sunset.

■ Defending champion: Rod Pampling.

■ Last week: Ryan Armour won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

■ FedEx Cup leader: Pat Perez.

■ Next week: OHL Classic in Mexico.

This week’s weather forecast:

■ Friday (7:05 a.m./5:41 p.m.): High of 74 degrees, low 57; mostly sunny; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph.

■ Saturday (7:06 a.m./5:41 p.m.): High of 75 degrees, low 55; sunny skies; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

■ Sunday (6:07 a.m./4:40 p.m.): High of 72 degrees, low 55; mainly sunny; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph.

Forecast provided by Weather.com.

