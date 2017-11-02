Fan details for Friday at the Shriners Open

Four players from the HSBC Champions in Shanghai have entered Las Vegas — Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and the tour’s two Chinese members, Marty Dou and Zhang Xinjun.

Participants of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA Tour on the practice putting green during preview day at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Players practice at a driving range as they prepare for the Shrine Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Players practice at a driving range as they prepare for the Shrine Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

PGA Tour

■ What: Shriners Hospital for Children Open

■ Where: TPC Summerlin (par 71; 7,255 yards).

■ TV: Friday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

■ Purse: $6.8 million (Winner’s share: $1,224,000).

■ Tickets: $35 adults; 18 and under free.

■ Parking: Free and available at Suncoast Hotel with frequent shuttles to the course.

■ Course hours: 6 a.m. until sunset.

■ Defending champion: Rod Pampling.

■ Last week: Ryan Armour won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

■ FedEx Cup leader: Pat Perez.

■ Next week: OHL Classic in Mexico.

This week’s weather forecast:

■ Friday (7:05 a.m./5:41 p.m.): High of 74 degrees, low 57; mostly sunny; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph.

■ Saturday (7:06 a.m./5:41 p.m.): High of 75 degrees, low 55; sunny skies; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

■ Sunday (6:07 a.m./4:40 p.m.): High of 72 degrees, low 55; mainly sunny; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph.

Forecast provided by Weather.com.