Fan details for Friday at the Shriners Open

PGA Tour
■ What: Shriners Hospital for Children Open
■ Where: TPC Summerlin (par 71; 7,255 yards).
■ TV: Friday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
■ Purse: $6.8 million (Winner’s share: $1,224,000).
■ Tickets: $35 adults; 18 and under free.
■ Parking: Free and available at Suncoast Hotel with frequent shuttles to the course.
■ Course hours: 6 a.m. until sunset.
■ Defending champion: Rod Pampling.
■ Last week: Ryan Armour won the Sanderson Farms Championship.
■ FedEx Cup leader: Pat Perez.
■ Next week: OHL Classic in Mexico.
This week’s weather forecast:
■ Friday (7:05 a.m./5:41 p.m.): High of 74 degrees, low 57; mostly sunny; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph.
■ Saturday (7:06 a.m./5:41 p.m.): High of 75 degrees, low 55; sunny skies; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
■ Sunday (6:07 a.m./4:40 p.m.): High of 72 degrees, low 55; mainly sunny; winds south southwest at 15-25 mph.
Forecast provided by Weather.com.