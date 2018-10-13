Patrick Cantlay is soaring entering next month’s Shriners Open

Maybe the universe had a hand in guiding Patrick Cantlay to a win at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Shriners Open defending champion Patrick Cantlay, right, is joined by Shriners Hospital for Children patients Taylor Halbert, Cristian Gray, and Maleah Johnson prior to the tourament's media at TPC Summerlin. Photo by Brian Hurlburt.

Maybe the universe had a hand in guiding Patrick Cantlay to a win at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

While the debilitating back injury Cantlay suffered with for about three years probably pales in comparison to most of the diagnoses the doctors and nurses of the tournament’s title sponsor treat on a daily basis, for the Shriners to be his first PGA Tour victory seemed fitting nonetheless.

Cantlay, 26, made par on the second playoff hole last year at TPC Summerlin, deftly hitting a recovery shot from the trees, to defeat Whee Kim and Las Vegas’ Alex Cejka, who shot a final-round 63.

The win propelled Cantlay to a career-best season and he was in Las Vegas on Friday for the media day for this year’s Shriners event. He flew to TPC Summerlin from the Las Vegas Strip via a Maverick helicopter along with three Shriners patient ambassadors.

The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 1-4 at TPC Summerlin.

Few professional golfers, with certain exceptions such as Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods, have persevered through major injuries like Cantlay has since his stellar UCLA career. As a freshman in 2011, he won the prestigious Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus awards and about a year later turned professional, still in possession of a record streak of 55 weeks as the world’s top-ranked amateur.

However, his golf world crumbled in 2013 when he took a practice swing prior to the second round of the Colonial tournament. Upon his follow through, he wondered why it felt like someone had stuck a knife in his back. He made it through seven holes that day — learning later he had fractured his L5 vertebrae — and then pretty much spent the next three years sidelined due to continued recurrences of the injury.

Cantlay also had to come to terms with losing his best friend and caddie, Chris Roth, who died in his arms in Newport Beach, Calif. in 2016 after being struck by a car.

“I think keeping perspective is important and accomplishing short term goals on a daily basis will lead to long term success and that’s what I tried to do while I was dealing with a lot of physical and mental stuff,” Cantlay said prior the flight to the course. “It’s hard not to go to a dark place because I was going to have to take a year off after I had already taken two years off, and then my best friend died.

“It was full, complete depression. I am sure worse things could happen to me, but I can’t imagine feeling any worse than I did during that time. It feels as though nothing can make you feel worse or nothing can make you feel better when you are going through it.”

On the helicopter with Cantlay for the VIP trip to media day were Cristian Gray, Taylor Halbert and Maleah Johnson. Cantlay was inspired by their positive attitudes and each were awed by the Vegas views.

Gray, 17, is from Henderson and has been a patient for seven years for treatment of spina bifida myelomeningocele. He has undergone reconstructive gastrointestinal surgery, ankle-foot orthoses and shunt placement.

“The Shriners have changed my life and given me independence,” said Cristian, who begins a job at the Cinedome theatre Saturday. “They have given me so much and they are still doing amazing things for me.”

Halbert, 16, is from Las Vegas and has been a Shriners patient for 14 years after being diagnosed with dysplastic scoliosis secondary to Neurofibromatosis.

Johnson, 16, is from Pleasant Grove, Utah, and has been a patient since she he was born without a tibia in her right leg and with supernumerary digits on her right foot.

Cantlay remained healthy and in good form throughout the 2018 season, culminating with a 21st -place finish at the Tour Championship and a 20th-place finish in the season-long FedEx Cup Playoffs. He played in 23 tournaments and earned $3, 963,962.

Last weekend, he finished tied for 17th at the Safeway Open in Napa and said his game is in good shape heading into the Shriners to defend his title.

“I had won golf tournaments before in junior golf and college golf, and they all kind of feel the same, but it was nice to finish the tournament off the right way last year,” Cantlay said. “I am excited to come back and try and defend.”

Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or on Twitter @LVGolfInsider.