Warriors’ Stephen Curry to play PGA Tour event in August

The Associated Press
June 28, 2017 - 12:54 pm
 

HAYWARD, Calif. — Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is set to test his golf game against the pros.

The Web.com Tour announced Wednesday that Curry, who recently won his second NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, will play in the Ellie Mae Classic. The event at TPC Stonebrae runs from Aug. 3-6.

It’ll be the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event for Curry, who has competed in various celebrity events and pro-ams in the past. The Web.com circuit serves as a feeder program for the PGA Tour.

Curry will maintain his amateur status in the event, competing on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

