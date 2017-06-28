Warriors’ Stephen Curry to play PGA Tour event in August

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is set to test his golf game against the pros.

In this Oct. 12, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry follows his shot from the 14th fairway of the Silverado Resort North Course during the pro-am event of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, in Napa, Calif. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is set to test his golf game against the pros. The Web.com Tour announced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that Curry, who recently won his second NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, will play in the Ellie Mae Classic. The event at TPC Stonebrae runs from Aug. 3-6.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry with the Larry O'Brien trophy during the Golden State Warrior's victory parade and rally in downtown Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, left, during the team's victory parade and rally in downtown Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the team's victory parade and rally in downtown Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with fans after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HAYWARD, Calif. —

The Web.com Tour announced Wednesday that Curry, who recently won his second NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, will play in the Ellie Mae Classic. The event at TPC Stonebrae runs from Aug. 3-6.

It’ll be the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event for Curry, who has competed in various celebrity events and pro-ams in the past. The Web.com circuit serves as a feeder program for the PGA Tour.

Curry will maintain his amateur status in the event, competing on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.