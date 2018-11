Runners from around the world come to Las Vegas to participate in the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K races on the Las Vegas Strip.

Race participants pass by the Luxor during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon madness has descended upon Las Vegas.

Here are the course maps for this year’s races. You can click on the map to isolate the different courses.