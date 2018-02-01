Las Vegas Lights FC sign 11 players to spring training roster

The United Soccer League club has 25 players signed ahead of its Feb. 10 exhibition match against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach José Luis Sánchez Solá during a team practice at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Angel Alvarez is going to start his professional soccer career at home a few years after starring for Rancho High School.

Alvarez, the 2015 Nevada Preps Southeast League Goalkeeper of the Year, was one of 11 additions the Las Vegas Lights FC announced to their preseason roster Wednesday. The team is up to 25 signed players, with former American soccer prodigy Freddy Adu still with the team on trial.

Along with Alvarez, the Lights announced the signings of defender Marcelo Alatorre, midfielder Juan Jose Calderon, forward Isaac Diaz, goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino, forward Juan Carlos Garcia, defender Miguel Angel Garduno, forward Anuar Kanan, midfielder Cesar Rivera, midfielder Pablo Rossi and defender Christian Torres.

Eight of the Lights new players are from Mexico, and seven played professionally in Mexico. The team has 11 players from Mexico on its preseason roster, while, as of Friday, the rest of the United Soccer League had eight.

The Lights’ preseason roster consists of four forwards, 11 midfielders, eight defenders and two goalkeepers ahead of their Feb. 10 exhibition match against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact at Cashman Field.

“We can’t wait for our players to put on a show in front of all of our fans in our first match next week — it will be an event to remember,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.