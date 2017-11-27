Las Vegas Lights FC to open season with 3 MLS exhibition games

The Las Vegas Lights FC will host Montreal Impact on Feb. 10, the Vancouver Whitecaps on Feb. 17 and D.C. United on Feb. 24.

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, also known as as Chelis, speaks during his first press conference as coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The new team, part of the United Soccer League, is slated to play at Cashman Field in 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC will open its inaugural season with some marquee opponents.

The team announced its plans for “Soccer Spring Training” on Monday, revealing it will play three exhibition matches against Major League Soccer teams at Cashman Field in February.

The Lights will host Montreal Impact on Feb. 10, the Vancouver Whitecaps on Feb. 17 and D.C. United on Feb. 24. All matches take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m.

All exhibition matches are included in the team’s season ticket plans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.