Las Vegas Lights FC to open season with 3 MLS exhibition games

By Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2017 - 10:29 am
 

Las Vegas Lights FC will open its inaugural season with some marquee opponents.

The team announced its plans for “Soccer Spring Training” on Monday, revealing it will play three exhibition matches against Major League Soccer teams at Cashman Field in February.

The Lights will host Montreal Impact on Feb. 10, the Vancouver Whitecaps on Feb. 17 and D.C. United on Feb. 24. All matches take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m.

All exhibition matches are included in the team’s season ticket plans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

