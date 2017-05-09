Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk Rousey, McGregor-Mayweather, UFC 211 — VIDEO

Conor McGregor speaks during the UFC 202 post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Editor’s note: Each Tuesday at Noon we go live on the Covering The Cage Facebook page to bring you an update on the mixed martial arts world.

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for CoveringTheCage.com’s weekly Facebook live update.

Hill and Fang recaped Ronda Rousey’s recent TV appearance on NBC’s “Blindspot” and discussed what her future holds.

The pair also talked about Conor McGregor welcoming a son and when his proposed bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. could now happen after the UFC’s targeted date of Sept. 16 was taken. Following Saturday’s between Saul “Canelo” Alvarex and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Alvarez announced he will face Gennady “GGG” Golovkin Sept. 16 at a venue to be announced later, and T-Mobile Arena, which the UFC was targeting for that same date, was in the running for the proposed fight.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Check out the full video below: