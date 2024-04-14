68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Wild last-second KO at UFC 300 results in ‘huge win’ for bettors

Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje during a UFC 300 mixed martial arts l ...
Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje during a UFC 300 mixed martial arts lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara at batting prac ...
Ohtani’s ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M in sports betting case
What are sharp handicappers recommending as their Masters best bets?
Zach Johnson, left, applauds as Trevor Immelman of South Africa waves to patrons after winning ...
Who are the biggest long shots to have won the Masters?
Sharp bettors wagering against Tiger Woods at Masters
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2024 - 11:46 am
 

A last-second knockout at UFC 300 delivered a big win to bettors at Caesars Sportsbook and dealt an historic loss to an offshore sportsbook.

Max Holloway was 10 seconds away from winning the “BMF” — baddest (expletive) — title bout by decision Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena when he motioned for Justin Gaethje to join him in the center of the cage to trade punches.

With one second left before the final bell, Holloway connected with a right hand that sent Gaethje to the canvas for one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history.

Holloway was a +130 underdog to win one of the most anticipated fights of the year and 45-1 to win by knockout in the fifth round of the heavily-bet bout.

“Easily the biggest decision of the night and a huge win for the customers,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in a text message. “Handle was off the charts.”

The last-second knockout resulted in a massive swing at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that operates illegally in the U.S.

“That was horrible beat for Sir @BetOnlineBurns props team,” BetOnline brand manager Dave Mason posted on X. “(Holloway) by decision and fight to go distance (would have) been biggest props profit on single fight in history of @BetOnline.ag.

“Instead, the last second KO is biggest props loser ever.”

The biggest decision at BetMGM was on Alex Pereira’s first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill in the main event of the 13-fight card, which featured an unprecedented 12 current or former champions.

A BetMGM bettor won a mid six-figure wager on Pereira (-135), according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell.

Station Sports also lost on Pereira and Weili Zhang’s win by decision over Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. But it won on Holloway.

“Holloway was a really good outcome for us,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Definitely helped going into the last two fights, including the main event. Zhang and Pereira were not good results.

“Overall card was phenomenal. Great handle. Overall, it was a good winning day for us on UFC.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara at batting prac ...
Ohtani’s ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M in sports betting case
By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

Federal authorities charged the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday with federal bank fraud, alleging that he stole more than $16 million from the Japanese sensation to cover gambling debts.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Buzzer-beating KO wows crowd at historic UFC 300 card — PHOTOS
recommend 2
‘BMF’ title bout stands out on stacked UFC 300 card
recommend 3
Clark, Iowa break betting record again, steal spotlight from Knights
recommend 4
Sharp bettors wagering against Tiger Woods at Masters
recommend 5
Joe Biden closes gap on Donald Trump in election betting odds
recommend 6
Rising star not ‘second coming of Jesus Christ,’ UFC 300 foe says