Wild last-second KO at UFC 300 results in ‘huge win’ for bettors

Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje during a UFC 300 mixed martial arts lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A last-second knockout at UFC 300 delivered a big win to bettors at Caesars Sportsbook and dealt an historic loss to an offshore sportsbook.

Max Holloway was 10 seconds away from winning the “BMF” — baddest (expletive) — title bout by decision Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena when he motioned for Justin Gaethje to join him in the center of the cage to trade punches.

With one second left before the final bell, Holloway connected with a right hand that sent Gaethje to the canvas for one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history.

Holloway was a +130 underdog to win one of the most anticipated fights of the year and 45-1 to win by knockout in the fifth round of the heavily-bet bout.

“Easily the biggest decision of the night and a huge win for the customers,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in a text message. “Handle was off the charts.”

The last-second knockout resulted in a massive swing at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that operates illegally in the U.S.

“That was horrible beat for Sir @BetOnlineBurns props team,” BetOnline brand manager Dave Mason posted on X. “(Holloway) by decision and fight to go distance (would have) been biggest props profit on single fight in history of @BetOnline.ag.

“Instead, the last second KO is biggest props loser ever.”

The biggest decision at BetMGM was on Alex Pereira’s first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill in the main event of the 13-fight card, which featured an unprecedented 12 current or former champions.

A BetMGM bettor won a mid six-figure wager on Pereira (-135), according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell.

Station Sports also lost on Pereira and Weili Zhang’s win by decision over Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. But it won on Holloway.

“Holloway was a really good outcome for us,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Definitely helped going into the last two fights, including the main event. Zhang and Pereira were not good results.

“Overall card was phenomenal. Great handle. Overall, it was a good winning day for us on UFC.”

