74°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Adam Hill

Hill: Ex-UFC fighter ‘blessed’ after nearly dying while saving parents

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Mark Coleman runs into the octagon prior to taking on hi ...
Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Mark Coleman runs into the octagon prior to taking on his opponent Randy Couture in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 109 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Saturday, Feb. 6, 2010. Couture won by submission in the second round. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaks to reporters during LSU's NCAA football pro day in Baton Roug ...
Hill: Hypocrisy of rich college coaches borders on hilarious
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall, center, reacts after UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, not pictured, was called ...
Hill: Official’s foul call steals moment from UConn — and Iowa
Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce encourages his players on the sideline during the first ha ...
Hill: Raiders’ draft predicament again shows value of tanking
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, heads to first as he grounds out wh ...
Hill: MLB’s absurd TV blackout rules on display with Korea game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2024 - 7:29 pm
 

UFC Hall of Famer and former NCAA champion wrestler Mark Coleman was thrilled to be in attendance Saturday for UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Heck, he’s just happy to be alive.

Coleman rescued his parents from their burning home in Ohio last month and was left unconscious and on a ventilator fighting for his life for several days. His dog, Hammer, who had alerted him of the blaze, didn’t make it out of the house.

“Life is good,” the 59-year-old said. “I’m blessed to be here. I’m healthy, and health is wealth. I have that, and I’m very fortunate. God was with me and got me through the scariest night of my life. We came through with my mom and dad still alive.

“I have three daughters, and Hammer was my son. He woke me, and Hammer was a hero.”

The MMA world rallied around Coleman as he battled for his life, though he was unaware of the support when he woke up.

“I just thought it would be a little family thing, but they quickly let me know how much love and support I had not just from my close fans but from all over the world,” he said as he fought off tears. “So many people showed me love. As a human, how could that not make me happy and how could that not make me feel good about myself. And I do.

“I’m not comfortable being called a hero. I just did what I think anyone would have did. It was a close call. I’m not going to lie, I was scared. But when I got to hug my daughters and rejoice, it gave a whole new meaning to ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised.’”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hill: MLB’s absurd TV blackout rules on display with Korea game
recommend 2
Hill: Hypocrisy of rich college coaches borders on hilarious
recommend 3
Hill: For NCAA Tournament, it’s not a conspiracy theory if it’s true
recommend 4
Hill: SEC should be embarrassed by NCAA showing, not Mountain West
recommend 5
Hill: 2 simple fixes to make the NCAA Tournament even greater
recommend 6
Hill: Official’s foul call steals moment from UConn — and Iowa