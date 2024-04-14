Hill: Ex-UFC fighter ‘blessed’ after nearly dying while saving parents

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman was thrilled to be in attendance for UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. He’s just happy to be alive after surviving a fire last month.

UFC Hall of Famer and former NCAA champion wrestler Mark Coleman was thrilled to be in attendance Saturday for UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Heck, he’s just happy to be alive.

Coleman rescued his parents from their burning home in Ohio last month and was left unconscious and on a ventilator fighting for his life for several days. His dog, Hammer, who had alerted him of the blaze, didn’t make it out of the house.

“Life is good,” the 59-year-old said. “I’m blessed to be here. I’m healthy, and health is wealth. I have that, and I’m very fortunate. God was with me and got me through the scariest night of my life. We came through with my mom and dad still alive.

“I have three daughters, and Hammer was my son. He woke me, and Hammer was a hero.”

The MMA world rallied around Coleman as he battled for his life, though he was unaware of the support when he woke up.

“I just thought it would be a little family thing, but they quickly let me know how much love and support I had not just from my close fans but from all over the world,” he said as he fought off tears. “So many people showed me love. As a human, how could that not make me happy and how could that not make me feel good about myself. And I do.

“I’m not comfortable being called a hero. I just did what I think anyone would have did. It was a close call. I’m not going to lie, I was scared. But when I got to hug my daughters and rejoice, it gave a whole new meaning to ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised.’”

