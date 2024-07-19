Hill: Raiders rookie gets rave reviews from Air Force contingent

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and players raved about Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor, who played five seasons for the Falcons and hopes for a long career in Las Vegas.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily, left, is tripped up after a short gain by Air Force safety Trey Taylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Air Force safety Trey Taylor (7) intercepts a catch meant for UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)

It’s not often a college football coach appears thrilled to do an unscheduled interview.

That’s especially the case at a conference event when their days are loaded with meetings, photo shoots and repetitive question-and-answer sessions.

Yet Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s face lit up near the end of Mountain West media days last week when approached by a reporter who wanted to ask him about the Raiders’ seventh-round pick, Trey Taylor, who played five seasons for the Falcons.

“I could go on and on forever about that young man,” said Calhoun, beaming. “Awesome doesn’t describe how special he is as a human being. A truly remarkable person with just the spirit and heart he shares with every person with which he interacts.”

One of Calhoun’s lasting memories of Taylor’s magical season last year was when he suffered a shoulder injury. Coaches decided to protect their best player by taking him off special teams. Calhoun said word had barely reached Taylor before the star safety was in his office to protest.

It’s one reason, even in a program designed to create leaders on the field and in life, Taylor earned an overwhelming number of votes when it came time to select captains.

“An unbelievable teammate and a pure joy to coach,” Calhoun said. “I can’t even begin to tell you how meaningful he was to every single player in our program.

“The pure verve and competitiveness and the unbelievable drive he has to continue to improve and get better is unmatched. He’s just made of the best stuff through and through.”

Teammates sing praise

Calhoun is not the only member of the program with strong feelings for Taylor, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season.

Air Force wide receiver Brandon Engel speaks highly of his former teammate, even though he joked he always had to keep his head on a swivel practicing against Taylor.

“He made us all better for sure,” Engel said. “He’s like that big brother for me. He’s always going to keep that smile on your face, but he’s also one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. (The Raiders are) getting an extremely caring and thoughtful guy, but someone you don’t want to see against you on the field.

“He was a leader for us, and I’m sure he will be for the Raiders, too.”

Taylor knows he will have to earn that position of authority on a Raiders defense that has several strong veteran voices.

“I can rely on watching people like Maxx (Crosby), who’s as good a leader as I have seen, and I’m able to stay in the background and develop the leadership I’ll need at the next level,” Taylor said at the Battle for Vegas charity softball game July 13.

The 23-year-old appreciated hearing the kind words spoken about him at Mountain West media days.

“I’m super proud, but it comes from the people I went to school with,” Taylor said. “It’s a real brotherhood. I couldn’t have done anything without them. It’s just nice I was able to set that path that they can follow. It means everything. That’s how I try to represent myself. I want to be a well-rounded person. I don’t just want to be a football player. I want people to remember me for who I am, because one day people are going to forget about this football stuff and they’ll remember how you treated them.”

Camby Goff certainly remembers. Goff was Air Force’s other starting safety and appreciates the time he spent playing with Taylor.

“He’s a very good player and a great guy,” Goff said. “He’s always that rock. I have nothing but good things to say about him. And on the field, he’s a punisher. He’s not just going to make a tackle, he’s going to impose fear.”

Wants long career with Raiders

Now Taylor hopes to bring all of that to the Raiders. His immediate goals are to fight for a roster spot as well as playing time on defense and special teams.

He’s seen enough from the Raiders that he wants to make a long-term commitment to the organization.

“I want to work for the Raiders on the business side or the administrative side or whatever,” Taylor said. “I don’t see myself not being in football anymore, and I like the idea of being in one organization, so maybe the player development side or something like that.”

By all accounts, he would be a tremendous asset.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.